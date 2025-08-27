Toronto Blue Jays 2026 Schedule Breakdown, Including Opening Day Opponent
The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2026 MLB regular season at Rogers Centre with a six-game homestand against the Athletics and the Colorado Rockies.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Blue Jays will face next season. Toronto will face its usual American League East opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the American League’s teams. In addition, the Blue Jays will face all 15 National League teams in three-game series, half of which will be in Toronto.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Blue Jays starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Blue Jays will open the season at home on Thursday, March 26 against the Athletics. Toronto’s spring training schedule is likely to wrap up in Dunedin, Fla., on March 22. Toronto will get a day following the season opener, and then wrap up the series on Sunday, March 29, before hosting the Colorado Rockies starting on Monday, March 30.
The road opener will be on Thursday, April 2, at the Chicago White Sox, which features a rare Friday off day, followed by two more games with the White Sox. Toronto will wrap up the season at home against the Cincinnati Reds from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
The Blue Jays will have two nine-game homestands both of which will be in June. The first will be from June 5-14 and includes nine games over 10 days. Toronto will host the Baltimore Orioles from June 5-7, the Philadelphia Phillies from June 8-10 and the New York Yankees from June 12-14.
The second will be from June 22-July 1 as Toronto will play nine games in nine days. The stand starts with the Houston Astros on June 22-24, followed by the Texas Rangers on June 25-27 and the New York Mets from June 29-July 1.
Longest Road Trip
Toronto has two nine-game road trips set for next season. The first is in July and leads up to the All-Star break. The trip is set for the west coast, as the Blue Jays will face the Seattle Mariners (July 3-5), the San Francisco Giants (July 6-8) and the San Diego Padres (July 10-12).
The other nine-game road trip will take place in September. Toronto will start in Cleveland (Sept. 1-3), followed by Kansas City (Sept. 4-6) and the Athletics (Sept. 7-9). The Blue Jays will not get an off day on the trip but get a travel day back home when the road trip ends.
Division Games
Toronto will play just three AL East game in April, as they will host the Boston Red Sox from April 27-29. In May, the Blue Jays will play 14 division games — six against the Tampa Bay Rays, four against the Yankees and four against the Baltimore Orioles. In June, the Blue Jays will play nine division games, three each against the Orioles, the Yankees and the Red Sox.
In July, Toronto will play seven division games, all after the All-Star break — four against Tampa Bay and three against Boston. The Blue Jays will play 13 division games in August, including six against the Yankees, four against the Red Sox and three against the Rays. Toronto wraps up September with six division games, all against the Orioles.
Holidays
The Blue Jays will host the Los Angeles Angels for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Toronto will host Miami for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Blue Jays will be at the Chicago Cubs for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. Toronto will be at home on Canada Day, July 1, against the New York Mets, and on the road at Seattle for the Fourth of July.
The Blue Jays will be on the road at Cleveland for Canada’s Labor Day holiday on Sept. 1 and will be at the Athletics in Sacramento for the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7.