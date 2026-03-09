Blue Jays Could Afford to Deal Away Struggling Outfielder in Position Logjam

Every team has a weakness of some sort in its roster, but the outfield for the Toronto Blue Jays is not theirs. The Blue Jays are locked and loaded in the field, enough so that they were forced to deal away one of their best prospects, Joey Loperfido, because he was wasting away in their pipeline.

Now, Loperfido might not be the only player in the outfield worth dealing away, as they are still looking for depth in their infield, and a player like Davis Schneider would be valued with another organization. Unfortunately, for Schneider, his .234 batting average last season won't cut it for the offensive powerhouse that is Toronto.

Schneider is still early on into his career, but the Jays have built a roster that is ready to win now, with arguably the best all-around powerhouse in the outfield which is commanded by Gold Glove Award winning centerfielder Daulton Varsho to complement two-time Silver Slugger Award winner George Springer.

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On any given night, Varsho will have either Springer, Nathan Lukes, or Addison Barger standing beside him — an established veteran, and two up-and-coming All-Stars. In a perfect world, everybody stays healthy, and Springer stays at designated hitter, with Lukes, Varsho, and Barger in the field.

The thing is, even if there are injuries, there is enough depth between players who have somewhat proven themselves swinging a bat that Schneider isn't going to get the reps he wants, nor impact this team's season.

Struggling Schneider

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider (36) on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

At 27 years old, Schneider is still early on in his career, as he made his debut three years ago for the Blue Jays after they drafted him way back in 2017. His initial start to the Majors showed lots of promise, but as he began taking on a heavier workload, the issues showed up.

Schneider bounced back in 2025 after batting under .200 in 2024, but he still wasn't posting numbers that the World Series contenders were after, as he batted .234 with an on-base percentage of .361. Then, in the postseason, he played in eight of the Jays' games, but hit .200 as he only made contact in four of his 20 at-bats.

Davis Schneider earns the @Chevrolet Electric Play of the Week with this show-stopping diving catch! pic.twitter.com/YiuD4nxQ9p — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2025

To say spring training has not gone well for Schneider would be an understatement. It is hard to even look at his stat line, but let's just say it isn't great, as he has had over 15 trips to the plate, with only a single hit.

Schneider is an elite defender, and that has been shown on multiple occassions. He is still early on in his career, and rather than riding in the backseat to a logjammed outfield, the Blue Jays should deal him and address their other needs.