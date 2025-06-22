Toronto Blue Jays' José Berríos Reaches Career Milestone in Latest Win
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher José Berríos made his Major League debut in April of 2016. On Saturday, he reached a career milestone.
The right-hander hit a career milestone when he reached 1,500 career innings during the Blue Jays' matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
The Jays announced on social media that he reached the mark after he left the game after seven innings in Toronto's 7-1 win over Chicago. He only allowed two hits and no earned runs while he struck out five.
Berríos has eight years of Major League service time after being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2012. The Blue Jays acquired Berrios before the 2021 season on a seven-year, $131 million deal.
Since he joined the Blue Jays, he has an ERA of 4.03 in 711.2 innings. As a Blue Jay, his 2022 (12-7, 5.23 ERA) season was sort of an outlier. Remove that year and Berrios' ERA comes down to 3.58 and has been consistent in his other seasons with the franchise.
Approaching the midway point of the season he is 3-3 with a 3.51 ERA. He has struck out 81 and walked 36 in 95 innings.
He's pitched some of his best baseball in June, even as he is only 1-1 in four starts. He has a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings, with 16 strikeouts and eight walks.
He has 81 strikeouts so far, putting him among the top three ptichers on the team in the category.
Batters are hitting just .235 against him, which is second-best on the team. Berrios has only allowed 38 earned runs, better than Kevin Gausman and Bowden Francis.
Since 2018, Berrios has made 204 starts, which is second to only Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (208) in that time frame.
Toronto finishes up its series with the White Sox on Sunday and then head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians as the Blue Jays continue to try and catch the New York Yankees in the American League East division race.
