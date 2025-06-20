What Are Blue Jays' AL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
At this point in time, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be buyers in some capacity ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Despite cooling off a bit following their red-hot stretch that now has them sitting at 5-5 over their last 10 contests, they still hold the second Wild Card spot and now only trail first place in the AL East by three games after the New York Yankees have begun to falter.
More News: Blue Jays Could Be More Inclined To Buy Ahead of Trade Deadline After Devers Trade
Plenty of targets have been floated as possible upgrades the Blue Jays will pursue, but what should Toronto fans expect from other teams in the division before July 31?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted what every team in the MLB will do prior to the deadline, and he had some interesting thoughts regarding what he expects from front offices in the AL East.
New York Yankees
Buy
This one shouldn't be too surprising.
If the Yankees are in a position to contend like they are this year, then they will be searching for ways they can improve their roster to make a run at winning their first World Series championship since 2009.
Rymer isn't sold that New York is going to be ultra-aggressive based on their payroll, though.
Still, Brian Cashman isn't going to let a deadline pass without adding some pieces.
Tampa Bay Rays
Sell
For any other franchise, sitting seven games above .500 that has them just 2.5 back from leading their division while they own a Wild Card spot would cause the front office to search for upgrades.
But this is the Tampa Bay Rays.
More News: Blue Jays Starter Max Scherzer Will Battle 2024 All-Star in Second Rehab Start
If there is a deal to be made that they believe will improve the outlook of their club for the future, then they will not hesitate to make it.
"They have a bunch of wares they're sure to listen on, including Brandon Lowe, Yandy Díaz, Pete Fairbanks and Garrett Cleavinger ... This is a franchise with a weird sort of split vision, with one eye on today and one eye on tomorrow," wrote Rymer.
Boston Red Sox
Sell
Imagining that this franchise would sell after the aggressive offseason they had would have been laughable during spring training and during the early part of the campaign. However, despite their red-hot stretch where they have won eight out of their last 10, they are just two games above .500.
More News: Bowden Francis Injury Further Depletes Blue Jays Starting Pitching
They already traded Rafael Devers, so if things continue to falter, then it might be easier to talk themselves into selling off more pieces.
Baltimore Orioles
Sell
They are one of the most clear-cut sellers in the MLB right now.
This disaster of a year has already resulted in Brandon Hyde getting fired as manager. And if things continue to go south, there could be a change at the top of the baseball organization, too.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.