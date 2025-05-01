Toronto Blue Jays Listed as Potential Suitor for NL Slugger Next Winter
The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to a pretty lackluster start at the plate in 2025. This comes on the heels of the front office trying (and largely failing) to add a number of high profile free agent sluggers last winter.
Toronto was actively pursuing big names like Alex Bregman, and Pete Alonso in an effort to add more pop and depth to their lineup. GM Ross Atkins would ultimately come up short in both of these pursuits, and would go on to sign former Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander.
Through the first month of the season, Santander has been underwhelming to say the least as he currently holds a .175 batting average to go along with just four home runs.
Current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is in the last year of his contract with his current club, and it's becoming more and more likely that the two sides end up parting ways at the end of the season. Should Schwarber hit the market, this could present a golden opportunity for Toronto according to Newsweeks' Hunter Mulholland.
"Schwarber could still find himself in red pinstripes next season, but the other suitors will be doing everything in their power to sway him to their city," Mulholland writes. "The Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on plenty of high-value free agents the past two seasons, and with their link to Pete Alonso last winter, Schwarber may be at the top of their list to bring north of the border."
This potential signing would be a very interesting proposition for the Blue Jays should the oppurtunity arise. On paper, Schwarber checks all the boxes a relatively young team is looking for in a veteran slugger.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old has a wealth of experience playing championship level baseball, and he also still has at least several productive years at the plate left in the tank. Bringing him on would be an instant upgrade to the team.
Obviously, having this conversation at he beginning of May is still extremely premature. There is a lot of baseball left to be played in 2025, and the Phillies could decide to extend one of their core hitters at any point.
Should winter roll around and Schwarber remain unsigned, however, Toronto could very well find themselves in prime position to add the piece they have been searching for over the past few off seasons.