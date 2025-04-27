Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Closing in on Return to Majors After Injury
The Toronto Blue Jays have been an intriguing team to watch so far in 2025, with a 13-13 record, they currently sit in third place in the American League East.
In some facets, they have been good, and in others, they have not produced well, which has led to a team without a particularly strong identity. But, at the bare minimum, they are able to compete on a day-to-day basis.
Power hitting has been one of their biggest struggles, as they currently only have 14 home runs, good for No. 29 in the MLB, only one more than last place. This has made things difficult on the pitching, as the team ranks No. 26 in the league in terms of runs scored, though it is quite impressive that they have been able to overcome that power deficit somewhat with quality, consistent contact.
The team has had some injuries, but only one player is currently on the injured list when it comes to batters, and that is slugger Daulton Varsho, who is not only a critical piece of the team defensively with exceptional outfield range, but also on offense with some quality power at times.
The good news is that Varsho is nearing a return, as his last rehab appearance will be Sunday before likely returning to the lineup at the MLB level on Tuesday, as was reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
From 2022 to 2024, Varsho put up 65 total home runs for the Blue Jays, and would have 58 or more RBI each season despite somewhat difficult efficiency numbers.
In 2024, he slashed .214/.293/.407 with 58 RBI, 73 runs, and 18 home runs in 136 games, good for a 5.0 WAR season. He also received a Gold Glove Award, only having one error in 1,085.1 innings in the field, and he led the MLB in total fielding runs above average with 19.
His value to the team is immense, and the hope is that he will be able to recover fully from this shoulder injury and put up numbers similar to those of his previous seasons. Toronto could desperately use a boost in the offensive lineup, and Varsho could potentially be that if he can get going quickly.
At minimum, his defensive presence is enough to improve the team, even if the offense takes time to get back to form. But giving him plenty of time to get back and allowing him the chance to have an extra day on his rehab assignment is a good choice by the team.