Trey Yesavage Predicted To Be Next Star Blue Jays Prospect To Make MLB Debut
Coming into the season, the Toronto Blue Jays knew they needed to upgrade their pitching staff.
That caused the front office to take a chance on Max Scherzer, the future Hall of Famer who has struggled with injuries the past two years but still had flashed high-end stuff when he was on the mound.
His tenure didn't begin great, with an injured list stint coming after his first start of the season. But the veteran right-hander has turned his performance around, appearing like he could take the ball in a potential playoff series when that previously didn't appear likely.
But no matter what the rest of this campaign brings, the Blue Jays will have to address their starting rotation again during the upcoming winter, with both Scherzer and Chris Bassitt set to become free agents, which leaves two spots open.
Trey Yesavage Could Be in 2026 Rotation
There's a chance that Toronto's star pitching prospect Trey Yesavage could fill one of those spots, with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 draft rapidly climbing up the pipeline to the point where he's at Triple-A in just his first season of professional baseball.
That has caused Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (subscription required), to predict that the 22-year-old will be the next top 10 Blue Jays prospect to debut at the major league level for Toronto, something which could come in 2026.
"Yesavage seems next from this group as he has sliced through the minors like a knife through hot butter," he wrote.
Selected out of East Carolina, he didn't pitch last season but began this year with Single-A Dunedin. He posted a 2.43 ERA across seven starts with 55 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched compared to issuing eight walks, a performance that earned him a promotion to High-A Vancouver.
Yesavage spent even less time there because he performed so well, posting a 1.56 ERA in four starts where he rung up an eye-popping 33 batters in 17 1/3 innings pitched to go along with 11 walks and a .086 batting average against.
Following his promotion to Double-A New Hampshire, he finally showed some signs of being human with a 4.50 ERA across eight outings (seven starts). But he still struck out 46 batters in 30 innings pitched, showcasing that he can produce punch outs even against the upper levels of competition.
Toronto wanted to test him even further by promoting him to Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 12, and that's where he finally appears like he's met his match. Because in two starts, he's given up five earned runs on five hits across 6 1/3 innings pitched.
Still, with 11 strikeouts, his stuff looks like it can play no matter what level he's pitching at, a great sign if the Blue Jays are indeed eyeing him as a possible fixture in their rotation for the 2026 season. McDaniel believes that Toronto could look to make that move, and considering what Yesavage has done in just his first year of professional baseball, the sky looks to be the limit for the talented right-hander.