Elite Blue Jays Prospect Trey Yesavage Throws Brilliant Game
After some inconsistency in his first two starts with New Hampshire, Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage reverted to his dominant self.
Against Hartford, the Blue Jays’ No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline had his best start with Toronto’s Double-A affiliate in his third appearance since he was promoted.
He went five innings and allowed one hit, a single to Juan Guerrero in the first inning. From there, he retired nine batters in a row before allowing Kyle Karros to walk in the fourth inning. Yesavage then retired the final the final five batters he faced.
More News: Blue Jays Reliever Takes Lead in Unfortunate MLB Category
The right-hander also struck out eight hitters. He threw 75 pitches, 49 of which were strikes. He left with the Fisher Cats up, 2-0, and in line for the victory.
His performance came a week after he was humbled for the first time this season when he allowed three hits and four runs in 2.2 innings against Somerset. He struck out four and walked three. In the start before, he gave up one hit and one run in four innings, with four strikeouts and four walks.
Entering Wednesday’s start, he was 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 13 starts with three different affiliates. He 96 strikeouts and 26 walks in 57.1 innings. Batters were hitting just .142 against him.
More News: Blue Jays Reportedly Finalizing Trade With Marlins for Pitcher Robinson Pena
Wherever he’s pitched, he’s been dominant.
The Blue Jays started the former East Carolina start at Class-A Dunedin, in part to keep him out of the cold weather at High-A Vancouver.
With Dunedin, he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 33.1 innings, with 55 strikeouts and eight walks. He also claimed a Florida State League pitcher of the week honor.
On May 20 the Blue Jays promoted him to the Canadians, where he made just four starts before he was promoted to New Hampshire on June 12.
More News: Blue Jays Slugger Reveals What's Fueled His Second Year Breakout at the Plate
He went 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 11 walks in 17.1 innings. Batters hit just .086 against him. Having asserted his dominance there, Toronto moved him up to the Fisher Cats.
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers.
He has pitched like a polished collegiate this season. At ECU last season he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.