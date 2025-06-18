Watch: Blue Jays Hit Back-to-Back Homers To Defeat Diamondbacks in Walk-Off Fashion
The Toronto Blue Jays won in incredibly dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the opening game of a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Entering the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 4-3, the Blue Jays had a couple of tricks up their sleeve for Diamondbacks veteran closer Shelby Miller.
With one out, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette blasted a home run out to left field off Miller to tie the game.
But that would not be all.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Enters Elite Company Among Right-Handed Pitchers
Blue Jays third baseman and right fielder Addison Barger continued what has been a very impressive breakout season, coming up after Bichette and launching a moonshot of his own to right field to end the game with a major exclamation point.
For both Bichette and Barger, it was their second hit of the evening after each slugger recorded a double earlier in the night.
More News: Blue Jays Mourn the Loss of Longtime Team Doctor and Former Pitcher Ron Taylor
While Barger has enjoyed a breakout campaign, Bichette has had a comeback season of his own. Coming off a disastrous and injury-filled 2024, the former All-Star shortstop has slashed .270/.313/.424 with nine home runs and 42 RBI.
Most importantly, he has been fully healthy and has played in all 72 games.
More News: 'Plenty of Questions Remain' for Blue Jays Team Currently Exceeding Expectations
Barger, on the other hand, is slashing .264/.322/.497 with eight home runs and 23 RBI as he continues to establish himself as an everyday player.
Moments like Tuesday night are going to go a long way towards making that happen.
The win -- which got Toronto to 39-33 -- combined with another New York Yankees loss pulls the Blue Jays to just three games out in the division and two games clear in the second Wild Card spot.
If Bichette and Barger continue to perform like this in the clutch, Toronto is going to keep on climbing in the standings and could be in for a very special second half of the season.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.