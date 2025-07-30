Watch: Blue Jays Reliever Seranthony Dominguez Switch Clubhouses After Trade
Add Seranthony Domínguez to the list of players that were able to make a convenient clubhouse switch after they were traded.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded for Domínguez, a Baltimore Orioles reliever, on Tuesday. At the time of the trade, the Blue Jays were in Baltimore playing a doubleheader with the Orioles, with one of those games a make-up game from a rainout earlier this season.
The trade occurred late in the afternoon and in between the first and second games of the doubleheader. So, once the trade was completed, Domínguez made the odd walk from the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to the visiting clubhouse.
This is the first time that Domínguez has been dealt, but it’s the first time it’s happened to the team he was playing at the time.
To make things even odder, Dominguez pitched an inning for the Blue Jays in the second game of the doubleheader.
Last season he was dealt by the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia sent Domínguez and center fielder Cristian Pache to the Orioles for outfielder Austin Hays. Both teams were trying to load up more talent at the trade deadline.
It didn’t work out for either team. The Phillies lost in the NL Division Series while the Orioles fell in the AL Wild Card series.
Before the trade, Domínguez was 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA as a set-up man. He had 13 holds and two saves in five chances. He struck out 54 and walked 24 in 41.2 innings. Batters were hitting .212 against him and he had a 1.34 WHIP.
Lifetime, the 30-year-old right-hander is 21-22 with a 3.54 ERA since he broke into the Majors in 2018. He has 71 holds, along with 40 saves in 60 chances. He has 335 strikeouts and 123 walks in 285 innings. Batters have hit .211 against him and he has a 1.22 WHIP.
The Phillies originally signed Domínguez out of the Dominican Republic.
The Blue Jays designated reliever Chad Green for assignment to make room for Domínguez on their 40-man roster.
Green was in his third season with the Blue Jays and was 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 45 relief appearances. He had seven holds and one save. He struck out 35 and walked 13 in 43.2 innings.
For his career he is 43-30 with a 3.43 ERA in 382 games (with 24 starts). He struck out 591 and walked 127 in 492.2 innings. Before Toronto, he played for the New York Yankees from 2016-22. He was the Detroit Tigers’ 11th round pick in 2013 out of Louisville.
