Where Do Blue Jays Sit in Latest Power Rankings After Impressive Win Streak?
The Toronto Blue Jays have been the talk of the Majors recently, and rightfully so.
The latest ESPN power rankings put them at No. 6 overall, which is four spots higher than their previous ranking.
On May 25, the Blue Jays season was looking bleak to say the least. They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays with an embarrassing 13-0 shutout and had an overall record of 25-27.
Since that point they have been on a tear.
Toronto was woken up after that shutout. Since May 25, they are 29-12 with sweeps against the New York Yankees, Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox.
More recently, the Blue Jays set a franchise record by winning all seven games during their homestand. During this duration, they had a four-game sweep over the Yankees, who at the time were leading the American League East.
Now, Toronto sits at the top and is 9-1 over their last 10 contests.
Their 10-game win streak came to a close when they against the White Sox, but they still won the series. This win streak was only the second double-digit win streak in the Majors this season and the second-longest behind only the Minnesota Twins who had an impressive 13-game winning stretch.
There was a point in the season not to long ago where the Blue Jays had a negative differential in runs scored vs. scored against. Now they are a plus-20.
Another issue that they were having, which appears to be at least partially addressed, was their performance in away games. They are now nearing a .500 record at 22-23.
Toronto is traveling to California to take on the Athletics as their final series before the All-Star break. The Blue Jays will have their first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., starting in the Midsummer Classic, with their catcher, Alejandro Kirk, there as a reserve.
Once the break is over, they will have two series at home against the San Francisco Giants and then the Yankees.
Both are 50-plus win teams and will be a test for Toronto coming off the break.
