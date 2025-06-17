Who Can Blue Jays Target at Trade Deadline After Losing Out on Rafael Devers?
The Toronto Blue Jays are still in a position to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, and they may have revealed some insight into their priority needs ahead of it.
The Blue Jays must address the starting rotation in the trade market. But they could really use an impact hitter to bolster a postseason run.
That was made clear in their failed efforts to land Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants.
Through May, Toronto was one of the hottest offensive teams in the league, with a second-best 123 wRC+. That has cooled off a bit in June to a below-league-average 98 wRC+.
Does their pursuit of Devers indicate they’ll look for a designated hitter in the trade market? If so, there’s a clear fit that would best emulate that impact: Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
The Blue Jays' drop-off in June has coincided with the absence of Anthony Santander, who is not progressing well from his left shoulder inflammation. But that certainly didn’t cause it.
Through his first 50 games in Toronto, primarily at designated hitter, he’s slashed .179/.273/.304 with a 61 OPS+.
That’s on pace for the worst season of his nine-year career.
In their last several matchups, the Blue Jays have rotated Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer at designated hitter.
There isn’t a short-term or definitive long-term answer should Santander struggle when he returns.
Ozuna is the best answer out there. There are certainly options available, including Jorge Soler from the Los Angeles Angels. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) reports that he will be a power bat they might sell if the team continues to fall further below .500.
As of June 16, Soler is slashing .211/.286/.360 with an 82 OPS+, eight home runs, and 26 RBI with 76 strikeouts to 22 walks.
Another possibility is Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, who MLB.com recently listed as one of the mentioned top trade candidates ahead of the deadline.
As of June 16, Bell is slashing .183/.277/.337 with a 75 OPS+, nine home runs, and 25 RBI with 47 strikeouts to 24 walks.
Both would still be a considerable upgrade from Santander.
However, acquiring Ozuna would represent a significant upgrade, as he is another top asset expected to dominate the trade deadline.
As of June 16, Ozuna is slashing .253/.388/.422 with a 127 OPS+, 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 67 strikeouts to 52 walks.
He’s second only to the New York Mets’ Juan Soto with a 17.7% walk rate.
Unlike the massive contract for Devers that the Giants need to absorb, Ozuna is in the last year of a four-year deal.
He is a prime rental candidate that would bring back firepower on offense and guarantee a future at the position if Santander continues to falter.
