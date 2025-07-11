Yankees Former Gold Glove Winner Could Solve Major Issue For Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month or so and as a result, have finally taken over the divisional lead from the New York Yankees following an impressive four-game sweep last week.
As the Blue Jays prepare for the trade deadline here in a few weeks, they do so with the knowledge that the American League East could be theirs if they are able to make the right moves.
Second base has been a huge issue for Toronto all season long as injuries and inconsistency have led to a revolving door of characters, which has a collective OPS of just .626, 24th in all of baseball.
For a team that hopes to make a deep run this October, such a gaping hole at a major position is going to be a problem that should be addressed.
What if the Blue Jays could give themselves another option without having to give anything up, and in the process get one over on the Yankees once again?
New York made the a real possibility this week when they designated and later released longtime star infielder and four-time Gold Glove winner DJ LeMahieu.
LeMahieu has struggled through injuries the last two years, but he has returned this year to slash .266/.338/.336 over his first 45 games of the season and at least would give Toronto a minor upgrade from what they already have.
More importantly, the three-time All-Star can provide a veteran presence in the clubhouse as someone who has played at a high level for a very long time and still has at least something in the tank.
The grizzled vet very well may simply want to walk away from the game after being released, but if he is looking for an opportunity, the Blue Jays could make a ton of sense.
With a chance to push for playing time at his natural position of second base while also providing the versatility to play wherever needed in the infield on any given day, LeMahieu traveling north of the border could prove to be beneficial for both sides.
LeMahieu will have offers, and it will be fascinating to see whether or not Toronto is one of them.
