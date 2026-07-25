2 Blue Jays Veteran Trade Candidates Who Could Draw Interest Before the Deadline

After a 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night that saw the Toronto Blue Jays lose another game in the American League wild-card standings, signs are beginning to point to them being a seller by the August 3 trade deadline. That is frustrating for a team that began the season coming 90 feet short of winning the World Series last fall and primed for another deep playoff run.

However, things just haven't gone as planned for several reasons in Toronto. Injuries, struggling stars, or anything else- you name it; it has gone wrong, it feels like all season long. If the Blue Jays become sellers, there are some players, mainly veterans, who contenders might be interested in adding at the deadline for the rest of the season and a potential postseason run.

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com listed eight trade candidates who might be better than their 2026 stats say and two Blue Jays were on the list.

2 Blue Jays Veterans Listed as Trade Candidates For One Reason

George Springer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be some teams making tough decisions in the next 10 days, including the Blue Jays. With that said, Harrigan believes that right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman and outfielder/DH George Springer might be players that teams would target, despite their numbers not saying that they could be trade targets.

Let's start with Gausman. He has been a key part of the rotation for manager John Schneider the last couple of seasons, including during their 2025 run. The 35-year-old is going to be a free agent following the season and giving him one last shot at winning a World Series makes sense. He is just 4-9 this season with a 4.51 ERA in 21 starts.

Gausman has struggled as of late, but he gets the ball Sunday in Boston at Fenway Park, looking to cool down the hottest team in baseball. If he can do that, he could prove to teams that he's worth risking taking a chance on for the next couple of months.

As for Springer, he has dealt with a foot injury early this season, but he's back and he's regaining his power with five home runs in his last 27 games. He has come up with big hits during his time in the playoffs with the Blue Jays and Houston Astros and adding him to a lineup looking for a right-handed bat is something a lot of teams would consider. Could the Red Sox be a trade fit for Springer?

Regardless, there are plenty of phone calls over the next week-plus that are going to be made to the Toronto front office and given some players' contract status and age, moving some makes sense with an eye toward 2027 and beyond.