Trading Kevin Gausman Would Signal the Blue Jays’ Surrender

The Toronto Blue Jays have two choices. They can keep chasing a playoff spot that grows more distant by the day, or they can admit this version of the roster is not capable of making another October run.

Trading Kevin Gausman would make that decision clear.

In a trade-deadline piece published byThe Athletic (subscription required), former MLB GM Jim Bowden identified Gausman as an ideal target for the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta entered Friday at 60-42 and atop the National League East, creating a match between a contender seeking rotation help and a struggling team holding one of the market’s most experienced starters.

The Blue Jays entered July 24 at 47-56, 12.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and six games outside the final American League wild-card position. Their 3-7 record over the previous 10 contests means that they need to make a run immediately if they want to claw their way back into playoff contention.

That possibility cannot be dismissed. The Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the World Series last year and brought back many of the central pieces responsible for that run. One strong week could restore some belief that the roster still has another push left.

The front office has also shown its first willingness to move in the opposite direction. Toronto traded Tommy Nance, who had a 3.82 ERA through 32 appearances, to the Minnesota Twins for catching prospect Ryan Sprock and international bonus-pool money. That move does not signify a fire sale, but it showed the Blue Jays were willing to exchange present depth for future value.

Trading Gausman would signal that Toronto’s focus has shifted from salvaging this season to building for the next one.

A Trade Could Strengthen Toronto’s Next Window

Kevin Gausman sits in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman has not performed up to his usual standards, posting a 4-9 record, 4.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts across 115.2 innings. His latest start against Tampa Bay lasted only 3.1 innings, with five runs allowed and four of them being earned.

The underlying profile still encouraging however. Statcast credited his four-seam fastball with a +12 run value, a mark that puts him in the 96th percentile league wide. His 34% chase rate remains above average, while his .310 expected weighted on-base average showed that his arsenal had not completely deteriorated despite the weaker results.

The encouraging fastball metrics have not carried across Gausman’s entire arsenal. His slider has become a clear weakness, with opponents batting .323 and slugging .839 against the pitch this year. That decline helps explain why his overall results have slipped despite the continued effectiveness of his four-seamer. A contender could view the slider as a correctable problem, but its performance also complicates Toronto’s ability to market him as a truly reliable starter.

Because Gausman is in the final year of his contract and having a down year, Toronto should expect a meaningful return without demanding a huge haul. A realistic deal could center on one of Atlanta’s better prospects, such as Eric Hartman, Tate Southisene, Lucas Braun or Owen Murphy, with a second lower-level player included to balance the value. That would give the Blue Jays upside for the future while remaining within the range of what the Braves could reasonably give up for a veteran starter.

Overall, trading Gausman would sting. It would also be defensible if the front office believes this group’s championship window has closed. Keeping him preserves hope, and moving him would acknowledge that hope alone can not fix this season.