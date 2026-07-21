George Springer's Decline in Clutch Moments Big Problem for Blue Jays

George Springer is no longer wasting opportunities with runners in scoring position because he is swinging too often or getting overpowered by strikeouts. The problem is different: when he puts the ball in play, that contact is no longer producing results.

That shift helps explain one of the Toronto Blue Jays' biggest offensive weaknesses. While the club ranks last in the American League in runs per game (3.98) and walks (275), Springer has become one of the faces of an offense that continues to leave scoring opportunities on the field.

In 71 plate appearances with runners in scoring position this season, Springer is hitting just .161/.254/.242 with a 42 wRC+. In other words, he has produced offense 58% below league average in the situations where every plate appearance carries greater importance.

The Numbers Show a Dramatic Shift

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The extent of the decline becomes clear when comparing the past two seasons.

Period

PA SLG ISO BABIP wRC+ 2025 (RISP)

142 .580 .250 .382 171 2026 (RISP)

71 .242 .081 .204 42 Last 30 Days

14 .154 .000 .182 52

In 2025, Springer was one of the most productive hitters in Major League Baseball with runners in scoring position. He slashed .330/.419/.580 and posted a 171 wRC+, producing offense 71% better than the league average in those situations.

One year later, that profile has disappeared. His slash line has fallen to .161/.254/.242, while his wRC+ has dropped to 42, a decline of 129 points from the previous season. The loss of impact is also reflected in his power production. His isolated power (ISO) has fallen from .250 to .081, and he has yet to hit a home run with runners in scoring position.

The trend has become even more pronounced over the past month. During that stretch, Springer owns a .000 ISO and just a .154 slugging percentage, suggesting the problem is not simply making less contact, but failing to turn that contact into extra-base production.

His strikeout rate helps explain the difference.

Over the past 30 days, Springer has struck out in only 14.3% of his plate appearances with runners in scoring position. Pitchers are not beating him with swing-and-miss. The drop in production begins once the ball is put in play, where the quality of his contact has lost the authority that made him a dangerous run producer for much of his career.

The Impact Extends Beyond Springer

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is 13-36 when scoring three runs or fewer. Springer is not solely responsible for that result, but his lack of production in high-leverage situations has magnified one of the Blue Jays' biggest offensive shortcomings.

When a veteran hitter with his track record stops producing in key moments, more of the offensive burden shifts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk. That dependence leaves the lineup with less margin for error and makes it more difficult to sustain rallies.

At this point in the season, Springer's numbers no longer resemble a temporary slump. They point to a change in his offensive profile and suggest opposing pitchers have adjusted the way they attack him.

Until that trend changes, the Blue Jays will likely continue to miss scoring opportunities in the moments that most influence the outcome of games.