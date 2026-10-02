2 Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Blue Jays Biggest Problems

There is one known aspect of the Toronto Blue Jays roster that absolutely has to be improved upon in the coming months: the position players. The offense was arguably the worst in baseball, and finding a high-caliber slugger has to be a top priority.

But that isn't the only piece of the puzzle that needs solving, as depth in the bullpen would be greatly appreciated, especially when preparing for any injuries that could arise, which sure was the case in 2026.

Some will argue that the starting rotation needs attention, but ultimately, when they get healthy, that problem will take care of itself, and if Ross Atkins is allowed to take some weight off his shoulders with internal help in his bullpen.

Brendan Cellucci as a Toronto Blue Jay:

8.2 IP

2 H

0 ER

2 BB

11 K



What an impression. pic.twitter.com/hLBHhHaz1V — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) September 26, 2026

It isn't like Atkins, Pete Walker, and John Schneider will be closing their eyes and leaping with blind faith with some rookies, as these two have already shown that they can deliver in the big leagues, as both Brendan Cellucci and Ricky Tiedemann were more than impressive in their short-lived time in the majors this year.

What Tiedemann and Cellucci Both Did Since Joining the Majors

Blue Jays relief pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (33) throws a pitch against the Orioles. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the final months of the season, the Blue Jays' bullpen was easily one of the best in baseball as it featured Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, Louis Varland, and Mason Fluharty. They have some elite arms in the pen, but reinforcements are needed to complement their high-leverage guys.

Well, both Cellucci and Tiedemann were pretty dang good from the time they set foot on the hill in the majors, as neither shied away from the challenges that were in front of them. The pair trusted their stuff and didn't try to stay away from hitters.

Instead, the lefties attacked the zone and showed that they can blow by some of the best bats in the game, especially Cellucci.

The 28-year-old pitched nearly nine innings for Toronto and never gave up a single run, as he allowed only two hits while also striking out 11. That is more than impressive.

Blue Jays relief pitcher Brendan Cellucci (70) delivers a pitch against the Tigers. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, there is Tiedemann, who has been one of the more coveted pitching prospects that the Jays have had, but injuries delayed his inevitable debut. In the five games he suited up with the ballclub, he kept runs off the board, posting a 1.50 ERA.

Fluharty led the majors in appearances this year as the most reliable lefty that Pete Walker had on his staff. That said, a couple of lefties to take on some of that workload would do a whole lot of good next season.