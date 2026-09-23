Rule 5 Draft Pick Couldn’t Have Worked Out Better for Blue Jays This Year

It has definitely been a down year for the Toronto Blue Jays, and nobody is arguing that it truly has been disappointing. But one piece of the roster has been nothing but excellent: the bullpen. While there are many who have contributed at a high level, their Rule 5 Draft pick is not receiving enough praise.

Last offseason, the Rule 5 Draft took place at the end of November during the Winter Meetings. It takes place so that ballclubs cannot hoard prospects in their pipeline, and boy, did the Blue Jays have an impressive selection: Spencer Miles.

Looking back, it is truly shocking that teams ahead of the Jays decided not to pick up Miles, but he had only pitched in 2022 and 2024 as he dealt with injuries that required both back surgery and a Tommy John.

THAT'S A W 🗣️



Spencer Miles picks up his second career save and shuts the door for the Blue Jays 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1rK1VxKJ2C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 9, 2026

Yes, it makes sense that others didn't pick him up, but hindsight is 20-20, and Toronto made the right choice to take a gamble on Miles. They had the No.27 pick, and multiple teams took nobody; what a job by the front office.

There isn't enough time in the day or space on a page to truly capture how special Miles has been this season, and it is quite easy to get giddy about him hopefully joining the starting rotation. His stuff is nasty, and his poise on the hill is unfathomable for a rookie.

Spencer Miles in His Rookie Season

Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Guardians. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is truly unfathomable how elite Miles has been as a reliever this season, which has been his primary role as he entered both John Schneider's and Pete Walker's circle of trust as a high-leverage guy to complement both Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers.

Coming out of the bullpen, Miles is posting a 1.61 ERA in 72.2 innings while holding hitters to a sub- .200 batting average and also posting a 0.98 WHIP. No matter the situation that Miles is thrown into, he seemingly always comes through.

This isn't a fluke by any means as he is only getting better as the year goes on, which is highlighted by the fact that Miles hasn't allowed a run over his last 20 innings.

In fact, the last time Miles gave up a run was August 8 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies scored twice on him, but those were the only times that an opponent scored on him that month.

The year has been incredibly disappointing, but the pen has given their all and has been one of the best since July. They will continue to do so next season, and hopefully the offense will figure it out by then.