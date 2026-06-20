Blue Jays Ace's Career-Worst Outing Leads to Blowout Loss at Wrigley Field

The Toronto Blue Jays had all of the momentum they needed to go into Wrigley Field and take down the Chicago Cubs to finally get back to .500, a barrier that this team is apparently terrified of crossing this season.

Well, with Mr. Reliable Kevin Gausman taking the hill for the opener Friday afternoon after the Jays swept the Boston Red Sox, it felt like the team had a real chance to win four straight, or at least have the opportunity.

However, that was far from the case as things got away from him in a rapid fashion, as the first inning was the worst of his career in a dramatic fashion:

44 Pitches

12 Batters Faced

7 Earned Runs

4 Walks Allowed

1 Grand Slam

Kevin Gausman came into today with a 3.41 ERA and a 3.20 FIP.



The Cubs put up seven in the first inning. pic.twitter.com/8iDHGTTB2r — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) June 19, 2026

All career highs for the first inning of a game, and the only reason that Gausman even stayed in this one for the second inning is that the bullpen is as beaten down as any in baseball. The Jays were down a touchdown before the second inning even commenced, and the Cubs never looked back.

The final score isn't something that anybody wants to even look at, but let's just say it is a registered loss, and the Jays find themselves back two games under .500.

Some Good, More Bad Friday Afternoon

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After that completely disheartening news, let's talk about George Springer, who just hit another homer, his third in the last week. But other than that, the positive news pretty much ends, as it wasn't long after that that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game with back tightness.

The following at-bat, Guerrero immediately grabbed his back, and it was not five minutes later that Charles McAdoo replaced him. But the rough day didn't end there for the Blue Jays, as Brendon Little didn't showcase anything that would keep him up in Toronto.

Little was brought up an hour before the game after he was demoted back in April. His command had been a major problem, and that wasn't cleaned up today despite coming in during a very low pressure situation.

They were hopeful that Little would be able to go a couple of innings since Gausman was barely out there, but he was pulled after allowing four earned runs and walking three. By the time the game was over, it was Myles Straw who was able to close things out for the team, and he was pretty dang good.

Now is the time to regroup, because that was a pretty horrid display Friday afternoon, and this team has to figure out a way to get over .500.