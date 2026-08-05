Kevin Gausman Posts Emotional Farewell Message to Blue Jays Fans

After spending nearly five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman is moving on to a different team. The right-handed starting pitcher was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night in exchange for infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman.

Gausman was loved and embraced by the Blue Jays fan base. He's been a steady presence in the starting rotation, having made 30+ starts in four consecutive seasons. He also played a major role in Toronto's trip to the 2025 World Series.

However, the Blue Jays' middling record at the trade deadline forced Ross Atkins' hand. Gausman will play for his sixth team with the Cubs.

Gausman's Message to Blue Jays Fans

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman made a farewell post on X. It reads, "Toronto (followed by three red heart emojis), So, many great memories with amazing people that I will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that I never took for granted! Love you all!"

Toronto ❤️❤️❤️ So many great memories with amazing people that i will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that i never took for granted! Love you all! — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) August 4, 2026

Gausman wasn't the only long-time Blue Jay who was dealt at the trade deadline. Center fielder Daulton Varsho was traded to the Houston Astros on Monday. Both players were brought to tears. The deadline took an emotional toll on this group. However, Gausman says this isn't goodbye.

"I didn't take for granted being able to represent the entire country. This isn't goodbye," Gausman said via the 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast. "I plan on coming back, even when I'm retired, whenever that is. I'll be around, so don't be surprised if you see me around Toronto."

The 35-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season, so a reunion isn't entirely impossible. But that's a discussion for another time. Gausman will make his Cubs debut on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

What's Next for the Blue Jays?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Blue Jays must focus on a late-season push. They're currently 53-61 heading into Wednesday and are four games back of a wild-card spot. The goal is still to make the playoffs.

The organization spent too much money in the offseason to pivot to a rebuild after a slow start. That was made clear when they traded for starting pitcher Jose Soriano. Sure, there are some changes in the locker room, but the objective remains the same.

The retooled starting rotation will lead the effort, but the offense has to come around. It starts with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has to lead by example in this new clubhouse. Otherwise, Toronto's A.L. Pennant defense will be in serious jeopardy if it isn't already.