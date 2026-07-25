Dylan Cease Logs Old-School Complete Game Not Seen By Blue Jays in 16 Years

Dylan Cease did something no Toronto Blue Jays pitcher had done in 16 years. He did it the old-fashioned way.

Cease threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout, as he and the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-0, at Fenway Park. Complete games in this era of baseball are not the norm. Neither is throwing more than 100 pitches for a starter.

But on Saturday Cease did both, as he threw 120 pitches to help the Blue Jays upend the Red Sox as he claimed his seventh win of the season.

Dylan Cease’s Old-School Shutout

Telling the hitter to challenge to cap your shutty?



That’s Cease CONFIDENCE 😤 pic.twitter.com/eSh2f4z65S — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 25, 2026

Cease carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 hitters he faced before he walked Caleb Durbin. He followed that up by striking out Jarren Duran, keeping the chance for a second career no-hitter intact.

That ended in the sixth. Cease gave up a leadoff double to Andruw Monasterio, ending the shot at a no-hitter. But it was also the only hit he allowed in the game. Cease retired the next three hitters to get out of the sixth.

In the seventh he gave up a walk to Willson Contreras, who was later caught stealing second base for the inning’s final out. He struck out the side in the eighth — including a challenge to a called strike three by Duran — and gave up a walk to Anthony Seigler in the ninth. The final out was a strikeout by Wilyer Abreu.

Cease finished with 12 strikeouts and three walks as he threw 80 strikes and 40 balls.

The last pitcher to throw a complete game, one-hitter in Blue Jays history was Shawn Marcum in 2010, per MLB.com. That game was on Aug. 16, 2010, and was also on the road in Oakland. Unlike Cease. Marcus gave up a run in the 3-1 victory. He struck out five, walked one and threw 103 pitches.

The Athletics scored their only run in the seventh inning on a Conor Jackson solo home run, which was the only hit of the game.

Cease has been a workhorse this season, even with an injury that kept him out for a couple of weeks earlier this season. Saturday was his seventh straight game with at least 100 pitches, but the 120 he threw was a season high. That was only by two pitches. Two starts ago, on July 8, he emptied the tank against San Francisco in his final start before the All-Star break with a 118-pitch game as he went eight innings in a win.