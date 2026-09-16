Blue Jays Announce Starting Lineup Changes Desperately Trying To Keep Season Alive

Right now, the American League boasts three really good teams, all in the AL East, none of which are the Toronto Blue Jays, who were low-lighted in back-to-back brutal losses to the Detroit Tigers.

There is a mediocre turtle race going on for the final wild card spot, which nobody seems to really want, as multiple sub-.500 teams are still in the hunt, including the Blue Jays. That being said, every game from here on out has to be treated like an elimination playoff game.

Toronto has had more than one opportunity to take control of its destiny, but it continues to shoot itself in the foot. They can't lose their way into the postseason, and the worst possible thing that could happen is getting swept by the Tigers before embarking on their final road trip of the season.

Andres Gimenez dealing with some hamstring soreness per John Schneider. Day to day. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 16, 2026

That said, the Blue Jays' bullpen is about as beaten down and overworked as they could possibly be, as the starting rotation is being held together with tape and glue. So, they need the offense to step up and do their job if the season is not to be lost.

However, without Andres Gimenez on Wednesday, as he is dealing with a lingering injury that forced him out of the game early Tuesday night, and Alejandro Kirk has the day off, so that doesn't help matters as he is the best weapon the team has had since the All-Star break.

It is time for No.27 to step up.

Starting Lineup Wednesday Afternoon Trying To Avert the Brooms

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21) hits a home run against the Orioles. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This really cannot be stressed enough, but in order for the Jays to take a win on Wednesday afternoon, two things have to happen. 1. Max Scherzer has to have a clean first inning. 2. The offense has to wake up.

Time and time again, the pitching staff has this enormous pressure over their heads to be perfect, because the bats have no fire, and really no fight to keep their season alive, which has been the unfortunate tale of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this season.

CF Brett Bateman RF Nathan Lukes 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH George Springer 3B Kazuma Okamoto 2B Josh Smith SS Ernie Clement C Brandon Valenzuela LF Myles Straw

Blue Jays left fielder Josh Smith (9) makes contact with a ball against the Tigers. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Bateman has solidified himself as their leadoff man; Nathan Lukes is on a 12-game hit streak, and who knows how many games out of Toronto would be without Kazuma Okamoto. But others have to step up, specifically No.27, or this season will officially be lost.

After the Blue Jays' loss Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians' win, the Blue Jays now find themselves two full games behind. 10 games remain; there is absolutely no room for error.