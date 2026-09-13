Incomprehensible Drought Finally Comes to a Close for Blue Jays and Guerrero

It is hard to imagine that anybody with access to the internet doesn't know of the struggles that the Toronto Blue Jays have had offensively this season, which directly coincide with their first baseman's issues at the plate.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered a must-win game Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre with a feat that had eluded him this season with a measly two weeks left on the year: a home run on his own field.

With six games left to be played in Toronto this month, it felt like the Silver Slugger could go six months without hitting a moon shot in Canada, and boy, did he come close with a double that missed by a 400-foot double in the 4th inning.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR.

HOME RUN

AT ROGERS CENTRE! pic.twitter.com/ixjAROAvoh — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2026

However, the wind kept it just shy of a home run, but he finally wouldn't be denied. When the bottom of the 5th came around, George Springer was up with a pair of outs on the board, and that led to a solo shot of his own to take the lead back.

Then, it was Vladdy's turn. Guerrero won a six-pitch at-bat as he drove a sweeper to left field to log his ninth home run of the season. This was a threshold that he desperately needed to crush, and one can't explain enough how important that is for his mental approach.

Blue Jays Playoff Odds After A Win Sunday

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) acknowledges the fans after his first home run of the season at Rogers Centre. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The home run shots didn't stop after Guerrero made his way back to the dugout, as Kazuma Okamoto followed suit with his 32nd of the season immediately after Vladdy took that red jacket off, which further extended their lead.

Eventually, the Blue Jays took an 8-1 win over the Orioles to secure the series. Now, the Jays have luckily stayed in this playoff race, but that is only because the American League has quite a few teams that play like they don't want to be in the postseason.

That being said, Toronto is still chasing the Cleveland Guardians, and after the Guardians easily took down the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, the Blue Jays still find themselves a game back from the final wild card spot.

It has been a brutal season for Guerrero Jr., but this was a pivotal milestone for their slugger. They cannot find success in the postseason without him, and if he can finally break free, all three wild-card spots in the American League will belong to the East.