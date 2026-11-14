Blue Jays Anthony Santander Issues Statement Following Controversial Post

One thing that comes with the fame and attention professional athletes get is the platform they have on social media, which is something the Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter and outfielder, Anthony Santander, did not take into consideration last week.

Santander reacted following the election in the United States, where a Muslim was voted into office, and posted a Christian preacher who stated, "There is no such thing as a kind Muslim," as well as his personal feelings towards the Sharia via Instagram.

Now, nobody is going to say that Freedom of Speech should ever be stripped, but there is a time and place to go about things. Santander immediately deleted what he had said, but the damage was done, and, finally, a week later, he issued a response (and apology) for how he acted on social media:

"After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform.



I realize that this content caused hurt, and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice."

Santander continues on however as he wanted to share more regarding this experience:

Anthony Santander has issued an apology on his Instagram after he recently shared Islamophobic posts. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MF662IlhcT — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 13, 2026

"As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions.



I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background.



From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone."

What’s Next for Santander

Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a single against the Mariners in the second inning during game one of the ALCS. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, there were already questions about Santander's future with the organization before the comments he made on social media, simply because he hasn't been able to stay healthy, lowlighted by the fact that he didn't see a single pitch in the majors in 2026.

The Blue Jays issued their own statement regarding Santander's post, and it wasn't in support of their player by any means, so there really is no telling as to what is going to come for him in the coming months.

However, this is a business, and another part of the problem is the fact that Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract in 2025. To say that he is still owed a lot would be an understatement, and since he has played only 56 regular-season games since then, he isn't a great bargaining chip.

Santander does have a player opt-out at the end of 2027, but if he still isn't healthy, then it is highly unlikely that he would do that, and it isn't necessarily something that a front office can count on.

Toronto's front office has its work cut out for it this winter as they look to add players who are capable of putting up runs on the board, and deciding what to do with Santander is going to be a big piece of their offseason plans.