Blue Jays Face $92.5 Million Question With Anthony Santander

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Anthony Santander, expecting him to provide the kind of power the lineup really needed.

That was two seasons ago, and the team is still waiting.

While playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, he hit a career-high 44 home runs. Toronto saw value in that kind of power and production and signed him to a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

Brought in to complement the power of Vladimir Guerrero, Santander should have been a strong middle of the lineup option. Neither one of those things proved true.

Instead, the switch-hitting outfielder has only been seen in a total of 54 games during his first two years with the organization.

There are still three years remaining on his contract, and the Blue Jays have to be feeling a little uncomfortable.

Blue Jays Still Waiting for Santander Impact

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santander’s first season in Toronto was derailed by a left shoulder injury. That left him only playing in 54 games. He hit just .175 with six home runs. That is a far departure from the production that earned him his lucrative contract with the team.

Then, things became even more frustrating in 2026.

Santander had to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in February and spent the entire season rehabilitating.

Eventually, he made a minor league assignment with Triple-A Buffalo in September, but once again injuries struck. Lower back soreness slowed him down.

Given where the season was, Toronto ultimately made the decision not to bring him back and just to let him finish the year at Triple-A.

That means coming into 2027, Santander will have missed an entire MLB season. He did not even appear in any minor league games.

All of that aside, there might be some encouraging news. The team does expect that he will be fully healthy entering Spring Training. That should give him the opportunity to prepare for the season without interruption.

Toronto Cannot Afford to Wait

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After watching this season, it is clear the Blue Jays need more power. Over the course of the 2026 campaign, the team only put up 152 home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had arguably the worst season of his career.

A healthy Santander could possibly address part of that problem, and that wouldn’t require Toronto to go out and make another expensive acquisition. It would just be taking advantage of one they already have.

"We want Tony to be thinking about playing the outfield and being an option for us there," Atkins said, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

If that is the case, that presents yet another challenge.

Sure, Santander has a lot of offensive upside, if he can find the power again after recovery. But, will he be a reliable option in the outfield? No one knows.

Toronto will have to spend time evaluating that.

There should be plenty of competition in the outfield for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger should be returning and they have several younger players coming up vying for time on the MLB field.

Santander cannot be awarded the everyday position simply because he is on an expensive contract. He needs to earn it and be better than the competition.

The organization has about $195 million committed to the 2027 payroll. There is room there to pursue some upgrades. Santander’s contract should not deter the organization from going out and seeking another proven hitter.

The Blue Jays have already been dealt two disappointing seasons with Santander. They cannot afford to consider the 32-year-old a building block of the future lineup.

Santander should now be viewed as a bonus to the lineup, not a solution to the offensive problem they clearly have.