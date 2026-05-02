Blue Jays Avoid Serious Setback After George Springer's Early Injury Exit

Injuries stink. There is no other way to put it. Unfortunately, the Toronto Blue Jays are no strangers to the injured list. Four starting pitchers (José Berríos, Shane Bieber, Cody Ponce, and Max Scherzer) are on the shelf. Three outfielders, including Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, and Anthony Santander, are injured, and catcher Alejandro Kirk is also dealing with an injury.

However, the Blue Jays had finally been receiving some good news as designated hitter George Springer was activated from the 10-day injured list on April 29th with a left toe fracture. But on Saturday, Blue Jays' fans had to hold their breath.

Springer Leaves Game After Hit-by-Pitch

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer celebrates with his teammates. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In the top of the third inning, starting pitcher Connor Prielipp threw an 88 mph slider that caught the same toe that Springer fractured. He went to the ground immediately, and Toronto's trainer tended to Springer. He gingerly walked off the field under his own power.

George Springer leaves the game after taking a pitch off his foot.



It’s the same foot where he sustained a broken toe. pic.twitter.com/tWxZX7oEAF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2026

It was just his fourth game back, so the toe likely wasn't fully healed. However, according to Arden Zwelling of Blue Jays on Sportsnet, an X-Ray of Springer's left foot revealed only the existing fracture in his left big toe, and there was no new damage. Manager John Schneider hopes that he'll be alright in a day or two.

This is probably the best-case scenario for Springer. It's obviously an unlucky setback, but avoiding a stint on the injured list would be important.

Blue Jays Need Springer for Stability

Springer hasn't gotten off to a fast start in 2026. He's slashing .212/.307/.364 with two home runs and seven RBIs. But his presence in the lineup is imperative to Toronto's success. This team has dealt with enough injuries, and they desperately need stability at the top of the order.

Having an established leadoff hitter allows Schneider to fill out the rest of the lineup around Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. When Springer went to the injured list, Ernie Clement, Davis Schneider, and several others rotated in that leadoff spot, but they need Springer in that top spot.

As mentioned earlier, there are still several key hitters on the shelf. Kirk and Barger's eventual return can help out the middle of the order. Pairing those guys with the red-hot Kazuma Okamoto, who hit his third home run in two games earlier today, the Blue Jays can finally see the lineup's full potential.

Toronto possessed one of the best offenses in baseball last season, and thankfully, it shouldn't be missing Springer for too long.