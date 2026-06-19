Blue Jays Boss' Lighthearted Joke Stole Show After Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Big Game

The Toronto Blue Jays continue their road trip in high spirits after sweeping one of their AL East division rivals, the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park this week. Now, the Blue Jays are a game under .500, and it looks like things are looking up for the franchise.

One of the biggest reasons why Toronto could pick up steam in the division and in the AL Wild Card race is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr. hasn't been the slugging first baseman that the Blue Jays have seen over the years in 2026, but he's still one of the most feared hitters in the game today.

In the series finale against the Red Sox, Guerrero sent a ball way over the Green Monster in left-center field, helping the Blue Jays to another victory. That was just Guerrero's fourth home run of the season, if you can believe it, and his teammates in the dugout made sure he knew it too.

John Schneider's Hilarious Comment

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) talks with manager John Schneider (14) before the start of a game. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Manager John Schneider, the leader of the franchise, knows what Guerrero is capable of; he's seen it several times over his tenure in Toronto. This powerless stretch for Guerrero isn't forever, and Schneider's comment to his star player as he headed back into the dugout took social media by storm.

As Guerrero put on the traditional home run jacket that every player on the team wears after they hit a home run, Schneider joked to the Blue Jays' first baseman by saying, "It still fits" before he got to celebrate with his teammates. Below is the video proof, via Jomboy Media on X (formerly Twitter).

Blue Jays manager John Schneider tells Vladdy Jr. that the home run jacket "still fits" after he hit his first home run since May 17th pic.twitter.com/U3LcylhdXm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 18, 2026

Guerrero's first home run since May 17 traveled 410 feet. As the saying goes across the game, home runs come in bunches. Perhaps this is the beginning of the power stretch for Guerrero; the team could really use it right about now, anyway.

Regardless of the lack of power, Guerrero is still one of the top vote-getters in the AL for the All-Star Game for first basemen and holds a .279 average with a .739 OPS. Many forget that Guerrero isn't even 28 yet, so this stretch isn't anything any fan should worry about.

Throughout his MLB career to this point, Guerrero has played in 156 games or more in each of the last five seasons. He's rarely injured and leaves everything out on the field. Over time, it could be a factor that is catching up with him when it comes to getting the ball out of the ballpark.

Toronto heads to Chicago to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field for a three-game series before heading back home.