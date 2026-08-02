Blue Jays Fans Reminded Kevin Gausman What He Means to Toronto

Kevin Gausman may have made his final start at Rogers Centre on Saturday, and Blue Jays fans made sure he knew what he meant to Toronto.

After allowing one run across 5.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, Gausman received a standing ovation from the 41,819 fans in attendance as he walked toward the dugout. He responded by patting his chest and acknowledging the crowd.

The moment was less an award for his current 2026 season and more of a recognition of everything that came before it.

“I think of myself as a Blue Jay,” Gausman told Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling. “It’s the most consistent team I’ve been on. I hope [fans] realize that I’ve embraced not just the team, but the country. I really love this city and everything that it stands for.”

Toronto’s response showed that the feeling was mutual.

One Season Does Not Erase a Tenure

Kevin Gausman celebrates after throwing a strike against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman entered Saturday at 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA after Toronto lost eight straight games he started, while his last victory came May 22. Those struggles made a deadline trade understandable, but they also stood in sharp contrast to the reliability and high-end production he provided throughout most of his Blue Jays tenure.

One tumultuous season should not erase what he accomplished after signing with Toronto before the 2022 season. He became one of the rotation’s most dependable starters, surpassed 200 strikeouts in each of his first two years, led the American League with 237 in 2023 and finished third in Cy Young Award voting before helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series in 2025.

Blue Jays fans can be demanding, especially after a season that began with championship expectations. Their support is not unconditional; however, the fanbase has shown an ability to separate a disappointing ending from a meaningful stint.

José Bautista and Edwin Encarnación received emotional ovations during what appeared to be their final home at-bats in the 2016 postseason. Both were recognized for the relationship they built with Toronto rather than judged only by how it ended.

Gausman received the same distinction Saturday. His 2026 season has been shaky, but he has continued to take the ball and embrace the responsibility of pitching for Canada’s only Major League team. Fans did not ignore his struggles or pretend they did not exist; they decided those struggles were not the only parts worth remembering.

Toronto may still trade Gausman before Monday’s deadline, but if Saturday was his final start at Rogers Centre, the ovation gave his Blue Jays tenure a fitting conclusion.