Blue Jays Could Seek New Free-Agent Starter While Key Players Still Rehabbing

Anybody who is following baseball this season knows of the injury crisis that the Toronto Blue Jays are going through right now, especially with the starting rotation. The Blue Jays have been without a plethora of arms and are begging for more depth in the rotation, and there is a solid low-cost option available right now.

On Thursday, former All-Star Taijuan Walker was released by the Philadelphia Phillies after a less-than-ideal start to the year. Walker is unlikely to be a No.1 or No. 2 pitcher with the Blue Jays' current rotation, but Toronto needs someone else available.

The Philadelphia Phillies release struggling veteran starter Taijuan Walker — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 23, 2026

Walker is in the final year of his four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies, but since the organization released him, the Jays (or any other team) are not on the hook for the final $18 million that he is owed.

Toronto could easily scoop him up for a small price while they wait for the return of a few familiar faces, especially since Cody Ponce underwent a season-ending surgery.

Taijuan Walker's 14 Years in The Majors

Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 33-year-old has been pitching in a professional setting since 2010 after the Seattle Mariners drafted him. Walker would then go on to make his debut at the end of the '13 season for the Mariners and became a primary starter for the ballclub until he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in '17.

It wasn't until '22 that he was named an All-Star when he was throwing for the New York Mets, as he finished the year with a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts in 29 starts for the organization. Once that season finished, Walker signed his contract with the Phillies.

Looking at the big picture of his time with the Phillies isn't nearly the eye sore that his '26 stat line is as he has made five starts with the Philadelphia organization this year with a 9.00+ ERA. Under normal circumstances, Toronto wouldn't take a second glance at Walker.

A look at the players the Blue Jays currently have on the injured list just a couple of weeks into the 2026 season pic.twitter.com/IfQQ0ij5Bu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2026

However, 2026 has been anything but normal for the Jays. Walker's misfortune could be the Blue Jays' gain as they need another arm in the rotation if anything else were to happen. If he can give them any sort of quality time on the mound, it would be a win for the team.

Current Starters on Injured List/Potential Return

Trey Yesavage : Right shoulder impingement/ late April or early May

Right shoulder impingement/ late April or early May Shane Bieber: Right elbow inflammation/ could be back end of May

Right elbow inflammation/ could be back end of May Jose Berrios: Right elbow stress fracture/ beginning to mid-May

Right elbow stress fracture/ beginning to mid-May Cody Ponce: ACL/ likely done for the season

ACL/ likely done for the season Bowden Francis: Tommy John/ done for season

Going into '26, the Blue Jays had addressed what they needed to with the pitching staff. However, nobody could have predicted that the bulk of the starting rotation would be missing from the roster.

Walker won't solve all of their problems, but he would be worth the gamble and could take off some of the load on manager John Schneider's shoulders right now.