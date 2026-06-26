Blue Jays DFA Simeon Woods Richardson After Just Three Appearances

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a dire spot to start winning games, as their chance to hold an AL Wild Card spot is as good as it gets right now. Dropping the series opener to the Texas Rangers 6-5, the Blue Jays have decided to make more roster moves to ensure success.

Announced by the franchise on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, Toronto has designated right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment after just three appearances with the club. Left-handed pitcher Adam Macko was recalled and will be available for game two against Texas.

Woods Richardson was picked up off waivers by Toronto from the Minnesota Twins on May 30 and pitched in 10 innings for the Blue Jays. Despite possessing a 0.00 ERA in those appearances, Woods Richardson's stuff has still been a concern, walking seven batters in the limited innings.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Adam Macko recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Simeon Woods Richardson designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/r0T1YXb5zQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2026

With Macko replacing Woods Richardson on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays have 39 players currently active, with reports of infielder Sean Keys getting the call-up that will likely be made official on Saturday, June 27. Keys has hit 21 home runs this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

For Woods Richardson, his age alone should be enough to help him find a new home in Major League Baseball, having shown success in the past with the Twins. Coming out of the bullpen will likely be his strong suit moving forward, especially if command continues to be an issue for him.

Toronto Welcomes Back Macko

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Macko (64) delivers a pitch. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Macko has been up and down the organization ladder in 2026, having stints in both the MLB and Triple-A. His last MLB outing came against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8, in which he pitched in one inning, struck out one and walked one, lowering his season ERA to 1.50 in 12 innings of work.

Adding a left-hander to this bullpen should help manager John Schneider in the long haul. Performances like he's gotten from Kevin Gausman in back-to-back starts aren't typical, but should something like that happen again, Macko could be a pitcher to help stop the bleeding.

Before his return to the MLB, Macko appeared in four games for the Buffalo Bisons, lowering his ERA to 4.57 after regaining his 5.21 ERA when he returned to the minors. In those four games, Macko pitched in 3.2 innings, allowing eight hits and two runs to come across to score.

This is a golden opportunity for Macko to cement himself as a mainstay in the Blue Jays bullpen, but if he struggles, he could be on the chopping block again.