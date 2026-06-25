The Real Reason the Toronto Blue Jays are Under .500 is Painfully Obvious

The Toronto Blue Jays have been a far cry from the reigning American League Champion version of themselves this season. Entering the four-game weekend set against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, the Blue Jays are two games under .500 and 9.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

This season has been disappointing to say the least, but it's far from over. Thanks to the pure ineptitude of a vast majority of the American League, two games under .500 is still good enough to claim the third and final wild card spot.

While Toronto welcomes Texas to the Rogers Centre, that playoff confidence is nowhere to be felt. Despite safely sitting one game in the playoffs if the season ended today, or at least aggressively in the hunt, it's still been a difficult season to digest.

One of the primary reasons for the struggle this year has been the offense's lack of run production. Last season, the Blue Jays ended with the fourth-most runs scored in baseball and second in the league. The offense was consistently clicking and averaged 4.9 runs per game.

Kazuma Okamoto Has Been the Only Power Bat in the Lineup All Season

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It's been quite the opposite in 2026, and the standings say it all. Toronto is 23rd in baseball in runs scored and homers, and 29th in walks. Halfway into the season, the team leader in big flies, rookie Kazuma Okamoto, has 17, while the second-place contender has eight.

While a plethora of players have seven homers, the lineup has lacked the massive thump it's previously displayed.

Last year, four players hit 20 or more homers last season, and four drove in 75 or more runs. This season, Okamoto is the only one on pace to overtake both categories.

Even Vladimir Guerrero Jr has struggled this season. Despite posting a .277 batting average, he owns a 98 OPS+, has smashed just four homers, and driven in 32 runs. His walk-to-strikeout ratio is as good as it's been throughout his career, but the offensive woes have seemingly caught Vladdy Jr as well.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The pitching hasn't been spectacular, but the staff has powered past many massive injuries and still produced at a league-average rate. The real problem has been the offense and run production. Toronto even has the eighth-best batting average in baseball, but the 25th-worst with runners in scoring position, the clearest disparity.

With all the woes, how does it get better? Well, the trade deadline is coming up, and with how all-in the front office seems, and how poorly the AL Wild Card race has stacked up, there's almost no reason not to add.

Adding an outfielder that hits well against left-handed pitching would be a good place to start. Someone like Dane Myers of the Cincinnati Reds. He has historically hit quite well against lefties (.283 average) throughout his career, and would assist the Blue Jays' 29th-ranked average against southpaws.

Adding a Lefty Platoon Bat Would Help Toronto Tremendously

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Whatever the decision is, it must be to add offensively. Sure, pitching depth is always helpful, but the lack of run scoring has been the difference between a solid team and an average team this season.