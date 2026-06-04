Mutual Need Sparks Reunion of Blue Jays, Woods Richardson

While this isn't quite a case of two lost souls finding each other, there is little question that the 2026 MLB season has not gone according to plan for either the Toronto Blue Jays or Simeon Woods Richardson.

While the Blue Jays continue to scuffle at 29-33 amidst a litany of injuries, particularly in the pitching department, Woods Richardson has turned in a nightmarish start for the Minnesota Twins, going 0-7 with a 7.74 ERA through 10 starts and 12 appearances.

His ERA is third-worst (behind Kyle Freeland and Michael Lorenzen of the Colorado Rockies) among pitchers with at least 10 starts this season.

Woods Richardson's tenure with the Twins officially ended on Wednesday, as he was shipped to Toronto in exchange for cash considerations. Now, the 25-year-old gets a shot at a fresh start with an organization that helped develop him for two years between 2019 and 2021.

The Blue Jays acquired Woods Richardson from the New York Mets alongside Anthony Kay for Marcus Stroman ahead of the 2019 trade deadline, a little over one year after the Sugar Land, Texas native was selected in the second round of the 2018 amateur draft. Two trade deadlines later, he was sent to Minnesota along with fellow prospect Austin Martin to land José Berríos.

Reunion Could Benefit Both Woods Richardson and the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, then as a prospect during his first stint with the club. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With Woods Richardson returning to the organization, it's clear the two sides need each other.

Despite entering the season with enviable starting pitching depth, Toronto now finds itself starved for a healthy pitcher that can offer five or six solid innings of work. Woods Richardson's arrival should help bolster a bare-bones rotation that currently leans on two bullpen days and Patrick Corbin, who also didn't begin the season with the club.

As for Woods Richardson, he gets the opportunity to break away from a largely disappointing tenure with the Twins and rejoins an organization where he once ranked as the No. 4 prospect. While his time with the franchise was interrupted by the COVID pandemic, he still compiled 107 strikeouts over 82.2 innings of work across stops at Single-A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire.

Perhaps the biggest source of optimism for Woods Richardson in regards to a possible career turn-around in Toronto comes in the form of pitching coach Pete Walker.

Walker, after all, has made a career out of getting the best out of his pitchers, having a hand in the success of hurlers like Robbie Ray, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada, Steven Matz and even helping fine-tune Kevin Gausman's mechanics.

This season alone, the injury-ravaged Blue Jays have still managed to carry a respectable 3.96 team ERA thanks to surprise contributions from the likes of Corbin, Spencer Miles, Adam Macko and Joe Mantiply.

It remains to be seen if Woods Richardson can find new life in Toronto under Walker and company. But as a talented pitcher familiar to the arms-needy organization who is still just 25, this low-cost trade could be just the reset that both sides need.