Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Earns Cy Young Nod After $210 Million Deal

While you can make an argument a mile long about all the things that went wrong for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, Dylan Cease is not one of them.

Cease was one of their biggest offseason acquisitions, but he is living up to his seven-year, $210 million contract and all the expectations that came with it.

Cease was officially named one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award on Monday. He will go up against New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler and Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick.

The Blue Jays didn’t even come close to finishing the season where they wanted to with a 79-83 record, but if you take your eyes off the past and focus on the future, Cease is giving everyone something to be excited about.

Cease Delivers in Dominant First Season

While the team can’t claim success in 2026, Cease certainly can. He finished with an 11-6 record, 2.40 ERA and 239 strikeouts over 169 innings. He started 29 games for Toronto.

He even established a new franchise record for strikeouts per nine innings at 12.7. His total 239 strikeouts is ranked fourth in Blue Jays history.

Only Roger Clemens and Robbie Ray have recorded more strikeouts in a single season for Toronto. All of those performances resulted in Cy Young Awards.

In nine of Cease’s starts, he recorded double-digit strikeouts. He was a dominant force at the top of the rotation.

With all of that success, it is only fair to offer up the weaknesses as well. Toward the end of the season, he had a decline in velocity and then ended up on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Ultimately, that is what ended his season.

General manager Ross Atkins has full faith in his pitcher, as he expressed to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

“We know he didn’t finish with the same power that he had, but we have no concerns.”

Blue Jays Have Their Ace

The Cy Young Award certainly won’t just be handed to Cease, there is considerable competition this year.

Schlittler finished with a league-leading 1.95 ERA across 193 2/3 innings. Messick held a solid 2.56 ERA in 186 1/3 innings of work during his rookie season.

Although Cease may not be the clear frontrunner for the award, his nomination is significant for Toronto and some much-needed good news.

The Blue Jays committed significant resources to acquire a pitcher capable of anchoring the rotation for years to come, and Cease is living up to that expectation.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Toronto’s pitching staff, but one thing is abundantly clear: Cease is the leader.

The American League Cy Young Award winner will be announced November 11, and you can bet Blue Jays fans will be watching intently.