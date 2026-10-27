Ranking Blue Jays' Five Best Starting Pitching Free-Agent Fits

It was a down year for the Toronto Blue Jays, to say the least, as they went from taking home the AL Pennant in 2025 to last in the division in 2026, but the only thing that the team can do about that now is make sure it doesn't happen again.

That being said, the coming months will be critical to the ballclub's success next season, and there are a few critical pieces that will have to be addressed, which include the starting rotation, which is highlighted by their ace Dylan Cease.

Now, if the Blue Jays learned anything in 2026, it is that there can clearly never be enough pitching as injuries dismantled the starting rotation before the first pitch was ever thrown on Opening Day as Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios started the year on the injured list.

Taking into account that Berrios will start in 2027 on IL, Max Scherzer is possibly retiring, Kevin Gausman is no longer with the team, and Bieber's contract is up, they need starters, and there are a few pending free agents who fit their needs.

Tarik Skubal Tyler Mahle Shane Bieber Casey Mize Kevin Gausman

Toronto isn't in desperate need of a face to its pitching staff like it was back at this time last year, which is why they went and got Cease, but a No. 2 to complement Cease with someone like Tarik Skubal would do nothing but bolster this team.

However, the front office can go in another direction as well, which is why any of the other four also make sense for this ballclub.

How and Why These Free Agents Make Sense for the Jays

Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the first inning against the Marlins. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The back-to-back Cy Young Award winner doesn't need much of an explanation as to why he would immediately help the staff, and if the president of baseball operations, Ross Atkins, can get him for a reasonable cost, he should. But he shouldn't expect the cost to be reasonable, which is why Skubal is unlikely to join the Blue Jays.

Ultimately, this team needs depth and Tyler Mahle would be the next best option who could go right in the middle of the rotation as he posted a 1.99 ERA with the Atlanta Braves after the trade deadline.

Then, Mahle went into the postseason, where he held opponents to a .184 average in a pair of starts and kept the ERA to an impressive 1.35. He is going to be a hot commodity and will cost a lot less than Skubal.

Casey Mize, Kevin Gausman, and Shane Bieber would all step into a spot further down the line, though if they were to join the staff, none of the trio would likely see many reps ahead of Cease, Yesavage, Soriano, and maybe even Cody Ponce.

Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) pitches against the Marlins. Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jays know what they get with both Bieber and Gausman, so Mize would definitely be the wild card. However, if one can overlook what happened when he joined the San Diego Padres at the deadline, then he is easier to bring in.

When pitching with the Detroit Tigers in 2026, Mize made 16 starts and posted a 2.70 ERA to complement a WHIP below 1.00. He has the ability to perform, and Toronto has the coaching staff to get him through the finish line.

No matter who it is, Atkins knows that he has to add some reinforcements to the staff. There is no predicting the future when it comes to injuries, and without adding some more bodies, this team will surely crumble.