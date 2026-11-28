As a Toronto Blue Jays fan, who do you prefer to strengthen the offense for the 2027 season: Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki? Both have been the most sought-after hitters on the market and project to offer offensive improvement for any team that can sign them. However, although Toronto is interested in Suzuki, competition for the Japanese outfielder could complicate its aspirations of adding him, especially because of the presence of the San Diego Padres among the interested teams.

Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki: Which outfielder would make the Blue Jays better? Arozarena brings speed and a more complete offensive profile. Suzuki offers greater power and a defensive rebound. The difference could come down to what Toronto needs most.https://t.co/Jmy2zLhENy — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 25, 2026

According to a report by Sanspo Japan, Suzuki has four teams among his main options: the Padres, the Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Seattle Mariners. The outlook could favor the Padres if the financial conditions do not represent a difference between the suitors.

“If the salary and contract terms were the same for multiple interested teams, he would choose the Padres,” said a source from the American baseball world on condition of anonymity. The report also highlights that the city represents an especially comfortable environment for the outfielder and his wife, Airi.

Why Would Suzuki Fit Better in San Diego?

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27). Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I see it this way: it is not that Suzuki’s profile fits better with the Padres on its own, but rather what it means as an acquisition for both teams. San Diego is still trying to renew its starting rotation and, although it has some of the best bullpens in baseball, having Suzuki in the outfield would add a major offensive boost. Furthermore, given Jake Cronenworth’s inconsistencies, San Diego could solve those problems by bringing Fernando Tatis Jr. back to the infield, which would open up space for Suzuki in left field.

I would not rule out Suzuki being moved to left field either, where the Padres have had their biggest problems in the outfield, which I see as unlikely, since Suzuki has not played as a left fielder since 2025 and throughout his career has accumulated just 133 ⅔ innings and recorded -2 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) with +0 OAA (Outs Above Average) and +0 FRV (Fielding Run Value).

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In contrast, Suzuki’s arrival in Toronto would cause some changes in positions during the next season; it could coincide with Addison Barger’s return, who has been the roster’s starting right fielder. Along with Barger, Anthony Santander should also return, who will probably be the full-time designated hitter. In this way, the Jays’ main problem is in left field. Randy Arozarena seems to be a better option than Suzuki in that regard and, taking into account Toronto’s interest in the Japanese player, there is a great possibility that Arozarena will be more attainable for the Blue Jays.