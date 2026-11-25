I wonder how much the approach to strengthening the Blue Jays would have changed if Ernie Clement had had a much stronger offensive season at second base after finishing the best season of his career in 2025?

That season, he produced personal records of 97 wRC+ and 3.2 fWAR in 588 plate appearances, and then averaged .411 with a historic record of 30 hits in 18 games during the postseason.

However, after a first half of the season in which he earned a starting spot in his first All-Star Game by becoming the American League’s most-voted player, Clement saw his fWAR drop from 3.2 to 0.6 this year, his BABIP declined from .296 to .272, and seeing his impact in the 60th and 68th percentiles in xBA during 2024 and 2025 fall to the 33rd spot.

Although he continued to be a useful full-time player, appearing in 158 of the team’s games and sharing playing time at four different positions, his defense also suffered a concerning regression, falling from +10 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) to -2 this year.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement (22). Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, this is one of the compelling reasons why the Jays will probably have Clement as their main option in several of the moves they could make this winter, whether after acquiring a high-profile free agent or looking for a trade to strengthen some of the team’s other areas, such as finding a mid-rotation starter if they do not sign an elite pitcher, or going after a middle reliever, preferably a left-hander.

The Move That Could Decide Clement’s Stay in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement (22). Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since offensive issues really represent a greater urgency for the Jays, I still believe there are high probabilities that, before the imminent lockout on December 1, they will be looking to make their main move by trying to land Seiya Suzuki or perhaps Randy Arozarena. At this point, given that Suzuki is a more complete player, which makes him more expensive, and Arozarena would fit better as a left fielder, which should keep Addison Barger as a full-time right fielder.

Now, if the Jays manage to acquire Suzuki, it is almost certain that, given his value, Toronto will face an investment close to $100 million, assuming the estimate from MLB Trade Rumors (4 years and $105 million) is accurate.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, considering the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations and MLB’s proposal to establish a salary cap starting in 2028, Toronto might have to be more cautious with its long-term financial commitments, which would reduce the chances of going after Brandon Lowe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., or Ketel Marte, three of the big bats that have also been on its radar to strengthen second base.

In this way, it would be quite likely that Clement will remain among the main expectations as part of the plan for 2027, although, while his history within the organization will carry weight, I would not rule out that he could also end up being an interesting piece in some future trade.