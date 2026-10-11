What a Successful Toronto Blue Jays Offseason Actually Looks Like

The next couple of months is going to define any team's chance for success in 2027, and that includes the Toronto Blue Jays who are in desperate need of improvements after finishing the year in last place in the AL East as a below .500 team.

If there is one thing that everyone has come to learn about the Jays' president of baseball operations, Ross Atkins, it is that he is willing to be aggressive and spend some money. After losing the World Series in 2025, Atkins bolstered the roster with ace Dylan Cease, setup man Tyler Rogers, and slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

Now, Atkins has publicly blamed himself for Toronto's failures this season, but the Blue Jays struggles directly coincided with those of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and nobody could have predicted his demise at the plate.

With all of that being said, Atkins once again finds himself in a place where he needs to be persistent and upgrade some position players, specifically second base, while also finding a new designated hitter as George Springer has likely put up his cleats for the final time in his career.

A successful offseason is going to entail a few things from the front office: at least one proven bat, starting rotation depth, and a high-leverage arm for the bullpen.

Free Agents That Will Be Available To Fill the Blue Jays Needs

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki up to bat against the Diamondbacks. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing that the Jays' boss must not do in the coming months is rely on his players currently inside the clubhouse to produce runs. It wasn't a down year; it was a horrible year, as they finished last in runs scored, home runs, and RBIs.

One has to hope that Guerrero's corrective lasic eye surgery he underwent will help him, as it can't make things worse, but Springer is still probably leaving the team, and Toronto should look at Seiya Suzuki, who would provide both depth to the outfield and a proven bat.

Now, the starting rotation, once healthy, will feature Cease, Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, and Cody Ponce. But they learned the hard way that there are never too many pitchers that can be on the roster, so re-signing guys like Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber would be the right move.

Seiya Suzuki CRUSHES career home run No. 100! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ds1bxR5zki — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2026

Everyone knows that their bullpen was one of the best in baseball, especially in the final months, but a low-cost veteran would do them wonders, and one has to think of Steven Okert, who posted a 2.13 ERA on the season with the Houston Astros in 68 appearances.

First things first, they have to find someone who has proven that they can score runs, and if that isn't Suzuki, then maybe it is Brandon Lowe who can slide in to replace a struggling Ernie Clement. Regardless, bats have to be added.

Then, there is no harm in adding reinforcements to the pitching staff, and all in all, that would make this offseason successful.