Blue Jays Face Tough Decision on Who to Demote Once Addison Barger Returns

Although not every injury update surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays brings great news right now, the imminent return of Addison Barger from a left ankle sprain offers a much-needed boost for a team that currently sits 24th in runs per game.

According to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Barger is set to be activated on Friday after missing the last month when he injured his ankle while running to first base in a game against the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old had yet to round into form when the injury occurred on April 5, but the Blue Jays could certainly use his power potential in the middle of the lineup.

Of course, any plan to bring Barger back up with the big club demands a corresponding move. And Nicholson-Smith's report notes that Toronto manager John Schneider expects the decision on who to send down in order to free up a roster spot to be a difficult one.

Barring any surprises, it looks like Schneider has three options on players who may be Triple-A Buffalo-bound (whether he wants to send them down or not).

Yohendrick Piñango

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Yohendrick Pinango | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2024 MLB trade deadline in exchange for Nate Pearson, Yohendrick Piñango made his major league debut with the Blue Jays on April 26 and has been making a compelling case to stick with the big club ever since.

Piñango wasn't really on Toronto's radar to begin the year and likely would not have gotten a shot in the majors were it not for the rash of injuries that continue to plague the roster. He has, however, made the most of his opportunity, hitting .400 (10-25) over nine games. He's also flashed the glove in the outfield.

On paper, it's a no-brainer to send down the least experienced major leaguer. But Piñango's early play has made the decision considerably more complicated.

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

That Davis Schneider even made the 2026 Opening Day roster for the Blue Jays was notable in and of itself. So far, he hasn't exactly rewarded club management for that vote of confidence.

Schneider has struggled mightily so far this season, slashing a measly .132/.313/.245 and striking out 21 times in 28 games. The 27-year-old's batting average is down over 100 points from the already unremarkable .234 mark he posted last season.

But any decision to demote Schneider would have to take into account both his defensive versatility as well as his popularity in the clubhouse. While those may not be chief priorities for an organization having troubling scoring runs, it's not easy saying goodbye to a key part of the club's much-heralded chemistry.

Lenyn Sosa

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Lenyn Sosa | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Toronto could get creative and send down second baseman Lenyn Sosa, although this is probably the least likely option. Not only has the 26-year-old put up decent numbers (.255/.250/.383) since coming over from the Chicago White Sox via trade on April 13, but he has even earned opportunities hitting in the middle of the order.

The biggest reason why Sosa is unlikely to be demoted is because of the ensuing ripple effects that such a move would create. Barger is not a middle infielder, so Sosa's demotion would thin the club's depth at second base and shortstop without giving Barger an obvious spot to return to.

Perhaps the Blue Jays could weaponize Schneider's versatility by returning him to the middle infield and easing congestion in the outfield. Ultimately, though, sending down either Piñango or Schneider offer more direct, straightforward switches.

Barger's return is a welcome addition for an offense that mustered just four runs in three games against the Tampa Bay Rays. That, however, doesn't mean that the club is too keen on losing a current roster player to facilitate it.