The Chicago White Sox started their week with a surprise early-season trade.

The team announced on Monday that familiar face Lenyn Sosa has been sent to the Toronto Blue Jays. In return, GM Chris Getz has landed minor-league outfielder Jordan Rich, along with either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Still only 26 years old, Sosa had become a role-playing staple for the team in recent years. He made his MLB debut with the organization in 2022, appearing in 11 games. Sosa would go on to amass 100+ games played in both 2024 and 2025. The latter season saw him take a career-high 518 at-bats, where he slashed .264/.293/.434.

Nevertheless, what made Sosa really stand out was his lineup versatility. Playing at second base the majority of the time, Sosa would man every spot in the infield multiple times throughout his Sox career. Manager Will Venable also started to use him more in the DH spot this season, where he appeared in seven of his first 12 games in 2026.

The return for the White Sox is a big project piece. Rich was selected by the Blue Jays in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The 18-year-old outfielder went to American Heritage High School in Florida and has yet to even suit up in a minor league game. According to some reporting from the Sun-Sentinel, Rich sees himself as a "speed-first" player and had 38 stolen bases his senior year.

White Sox Move Off Lenyn Sosa

Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa (50) strikes out swinging during the eighth inning of the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instant Grade: C

Losing Lenyn Sosa does sting a little for the White Sox. While he had seemingly maxed out his potential on the South Side, he turned into a pretty reliable and flexible roster piece over the years. This is likely a big reason why the Blue Jays wanted to add him this early in the first place. They are an extremely banged-up group to begin the season, and Sosa now gives them an experienced plug-and-play guy in the dugout.

Having said that, Sosa is certainly the kind of player who feels far more helpful on a team with postseason aspirations. The White Sox are obviously looking to take a big step in the right direction this season, but this is still going to include handing out developmental playing time to their top young talent. And we all know their farm system is loaded with infielders ready for the call.

Sam Antonacci, William Bergolla Jr., and Jacob Gonzalez are all waiting in Triple-A for a chance to make their MLB debut. The first two put together an excellent spring training, with Antonacci even making a strong case for an immediate roster spot. So, when evaluating this trade, we have to factor in the fact that it opens up room for a youngster.

Indeed, the Sox now have a roster spot to fill. Could this be Antonacci's for the taking? Rumors have swirled over the last handful of days that the team has discussed adding him to the mix.

As for the addition of Jordan Rich, it's extremely hard to put much weight into that right now. It's going to be a very long time before we have any real idea of his potential. One would have thought that they could have received more, especially with the Blue Jays clearly desperate. Yes, there will potentially be another player coming back in this deal, but Rich is clearly the key piece. Sosa can bring a lot of value to Toronto, and there is a chance the Sox are kicking themselves for not landing a better prospect in a couple of months.