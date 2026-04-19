Nathan Lukes’ Improving Vertigo Symptoms a Bright Spot in Blue Jays Skid

When it rains, it pours, and it is pouring on the Toronto Blue Jays in every direction as the team is plagued with injuries. So, when seeing players like Nathan Lukes still able to go, it should be somewhat of a weight off the organization's shoulders. Not necessarily.

Lukes is struggling at the plate this year in ways that haven't been seen before, with the highest chase rate in his career, but since learning that he has been experiencing vertigo since spring training, that makes a lot more sense.

For those who don't know, vertigo is a form of dizziness that has its own classification as it is related to issues inside the inner ear. Unless experienced, it is hard to truly understand what a spell like this can do to the everyday life of a person, let alone someone who is trying to swing at 95+ MPH fastballs.

Nathan Lukes, 3-for-32 to begin the season, has been experiencing intermittent dizziness and nausea since spring training. He was recently diagnosed with vertigo.



Blue Jays medical staff cleared Lukes to continue playing and coaching staff trusted him to battle through it. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 18, 2026

At this point in the year, Lukes is hitting a mere .162 on the season, but that is after his three-hit game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. So, at first glance, it is really hard to find a positive light in that batting average, but Lukes spoke before the game about how his treatment is progressing well.

There are crystals inside his ear that have moved, and he is now in therapy to help get them back into place. The doctors have also placed Lukes on medication that is supposed to help with the symptoms; apparently, it is working.

The outfielder found half of his season's hits in Toronto's latest loss capped off with a couple of athletic plays on defense. Clearly, he is really starting to feel better, and this could be the kickstart the Blue Jays need as the team tries to keep its head above water while it tries to get healthy.

Current Woes for Blue Jays

Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) hits a two run home run and celebrates with designated hitterr George Springer (4) against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It is a terrifying thought to think that Daulton Varsho could also be missing some time, but what felt like minutes before the game, Varsho was pulled from the lineup. So, if Varsho is going to be out of any more games, the only stat leader from 2025 in the order is Guerrero Jr.

Toronto has now won the fewest number of games in baseball, trailing even the Colorado Rockies. Baseball is the longest season in professional sports, so there is plenty of time, but if the Jays could catch a break, it would really help their cause.