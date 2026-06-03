It’s Time for Blue Jays to Move George Springer Out of the Leadoff Spot

It is far enough into the season that the Toronto Blue Jays have had ample opportunities to really shake things up offensively, and that hasn't quite come yet, but it definitely should.

Somehow, some way, the pitching staff is giving this team a chance to win games almost every outing despite more starting pitchers being members of Triple-A Buffalo than Toronto. However, as consistent as the arms have been in a positive light, it has been the opposite for the bats.

The offense has done two things all year: out-hit their opponents, and leave an unfathomable number of teammates on the bags. So, it isn't necessarily an issue with everybody in a slump, but who is hitting where.

Ernie Clement’s 18th double of the season ties him for the league lead ✌️ pic.twitter.com/0vuM95y8Bl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 28, 2026

It is becoming harder and harder to watch George Springer as the leadoff man. There was plenty of grace when he first returned from IL, as he was still dealing with a fractured toe, clearly painful. But if he isn't able to produce, he either needs to sit or bat further down.

There are quite a few who have heated up in the last month, but are consistently hitting 5th or lower, like Ernie Clement. Mind you, Clement leads baseball in doubles and is one of four players in the majors with 70+ hits on the year, as he is batting over 300.

Proposed Batting Order

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Most know of the rut that Vladimir Guerrero Jr found himself in, and really hasn't broken out of, as his power isn't quite back. However, he is climbing in a positive light as he continues to read the baseball better.

Right now, Vlad is drawing a lot of walks and also grounding into double plays. So, put him as the leadoff man and let him get on base, and if it doesn't turn out that way, the team at least avoids two quick outs.



*Note* The following stats are based on the last 15 days of action for the Jays.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr: .378/.478/.459

CF Nathan Lukes: .440/.500/.520

LF Yohendrick Pinango: .270/.289/.460

2B Ernie Clement: .360/.373/.600

RF Jesus Sanchez: .379/.419/.655

DH George Springer: .229/.302/.417

3B Kazuma Okamoto: .190/.292/.452

C Brandon Valenzuela: .219/.342/.281

SS Andres Gimenez: .103/.205/.179

It would sure be odd to see Springer down in the heart of the order, but the leadoff man can't be slumping for this long. Since the New York Yankees series, Springer is starting to look better, but others look elite.

The team is close to so many returning, but the IL isn't their problem necessarily right now. Every game, there is plenty of traffic, and a change in the batting order could help bring some runs in.