Blue Jays Get Surprising Vote of Confidence After Disastrous 2026 Season

The 2026 season for the Toronto Blue Jays was a whirlwind. The team went from starting the season with high expectations to an almost disastrous start.

In the end, the Blue Jays finished with a disappointing 79-83 record, no postseason appearance, and finished last in the American League East.

It was mind-boggling for a team that entered the season expecting much greater things.

Despite all the disappointment surrounding Toronto, there is still optimism around the organization.

In his October 30 MLB power rankings for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter decided to put Toronto in the No. 11 position as the team readies itself for free agency.

That’s interesting given the finish the Blue Jays had, but it also represents the free fall the team took. When the 2026 season started, Reuter had them ranked at No. 2.

So what does it mean? Well, to start with, it says a lot about the talent the team already has. The other major factor, as usual, is money. Toronto has significant financial flexibility to make some changes that could have immediate effects in 2027.

Blue Jays Have Work To Do

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of reasons to believe that 2027 could be different, but then who saw 2026 going the way it did?

Let’s start with their star. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is capable of producing considerably more than his 2026 shows. Addison Barger and Anthony Santander missed most or all of the 2026 season due to injuries. The two of them could provide some much-needed offense when they return.

To be clear, though, capability does not equate to production. The evidence of that is in Guerrero Jr’s numbers from the 2026 campaign.

Coming into 2026, it looked like the Blue Jays were stacked with talent. Certainly, everyone expected that their established hitters would produce impressive results. That didn’t happen.

So, the team should be careful heading into 2027 to assume that they will be substantially better without making any meaningful additions.

Injuries can’t be predicted, but an allowance should be accounted for when trying to plan for the future. Toronto also needs to take a hard look at the weaknesses that were exposed.

Financial Flexibility Must Yield Results

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Reuter’s assessment of the team, he pointed out the financial flexibility the team has as a reason for optimism.

Veterans George Springer, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer are all reaching free agency, along with others. That is going to leave openings that are going to have to be addressed.

As the Blue Jays approach 2027 and make offseason decisions, there are several things that need to be addressed. Offensive production, dependable pitching depth, and overall depth, allowing flexibility due to injuries, are all boxes to be checked.

All of those weaknesses can’t be solved by just expecting the team to be better, or healthy. Bounce-back performances should only be surprises, rather than expectations.

Expectations get teams in trouble. The Blue Jays were expected to be one of baseball’s strongest teams in 2026, and they ended up finishing with a sub .500 record.

Toronto has enough resources to make another run at contention. The key is going to be building a roster that can and will deliver when the challenges arise.