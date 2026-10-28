Blue Jays Cannot Afford To Get Addison Barger’s Future Wrong

The 2026 season for the Toronto Blue Jays was a pretty big disappointment, but especially so when you talk about offense. It just wasn’t there and when it was, it wasn’t consistent.

Certainly, an offseason priority has to be improving that offensive effort and making the team much more dangerous when they step into the batter’s box.

While that may require looking outside of the organization, there is one player that could make a significant difference in 2027 already on the roster.

Addison Barger.

The problem arises with injury history and just exactly how much the Blue Jays are going to be able to rely on him when he returns.

Blue Jays Need the 2025 Version of Barger

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) and right fielder Addison Barger (47) celebrate a win Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player only gets to take the field on nine occasions over the course of a season, it is easy to forget their potential value to the team. Such is the case for Barger.

The last time Barger was on the lineup card was May 10, 2026. From that point on, he was forced to watch from the sidelines due to having surgery on his right elbow.

The 2025 season, though, was an entirely different story. In 135 games, he hit .243 with 21 home runs, 74 RBI and a .755 OPS. He also racked up 32 doubles which made him a threat in the lineup.

Unfortunately, that momentum didn’t get to carry on into 2026. It seemed like it was one thing after another. An ankle injury, elbow problems and a stress fracture in his back took care of his 2026 campaign.

Fortunately, the surgery that ended his season was not Tommy John, and his recovery time was listed at six months. That means that, if spring training actually starts on time for 2027, Barger should be a participant.

There are never any guarantees though and just because Barger could return, it doesn’t mean his game will automatically return to its prime form.

Toronto Cannot Afford an Uncertain Return

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s always more to the story and in this case, it is Anthony Santander.

After he also missed the entire 2026 season, the team has indicated that Santander will be back and should prepare to play in the outfield next year.

Of course, the burning question will then be: where do both of these players fit? Barger primarily played in right field during his outstanding 2025 season. Santander also plays right field.

Barger could move to third base, but then what happens to Kazuma Okamoto?

There’s no question that the Blue Jays need Barger’s bat. The uncertainty is what that bat will look like after an entire season missed.

There is risk in every decision, even the obvious ones. Toronto should give Barger a chance to reclaim his everyday role when the 2027 season starts. There is risk in that, but what might be riskier is entering the new year without a reliable alternative.

If the Blue Jays learned nothing else from 2026, it is how fast a season can be derailed by injuries.

Barger has all the potential to be a quality part of the Blue Jays’ future. But this organization cannot afford to make an offseason decision based on him returning immediately and playing at the same level he did in 2025.