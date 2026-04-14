3 Things To Watch in the Blue Jays Series Against the Brewers

Who said defending anything is easy? The Toronto Blue Jays are finding that out early in the 2026 season.

Just months removed from losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays are two and a half weeks into the season and sit at 6-9 with 12 of their first 15 games on the road. That's not an ideal start for a team that is facing an American League East that is tougher than it was a year ago.

After dropping two straight games to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, Toronto begins a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, marking its second road series of the season. Here are three things to watch in a series that features two struggling teams.

1. Can the Blue Jays Win a Series Away From Home?

Max Scherzer | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In their only road series so far in 2026, Toronto was swept by the Chicago White Sox. Not being able to take advantage of a home-heavy schedule to begin the season could come back to haunt the Blue Jays.

Injuries have played a big part in their struggles, as has been a starting rotation that has been inconsistent. Max Scherzer was hit hard by the Twins on Sunday. They need some length from some of their starters against the Brewers.

2. Blue Jays Pitching Set Up To Win Series

Christian Yelich | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If there were three veteran starters to roll out to begin the road trip, it's the three that manager John Schneider has scheduled to take the ball. Kevin Gausman will pitch Tuesday night against rising Milwaukee star Jacob Misiorowski.

Dylan Cease, signed in the offseason from the San Diego Padres in free agency, will get the ball on Wednesday, and Patrick Corbin will start on Thursday. The Brewers lost Christian Yelich to an injury over the weekend as they were being swept by the Washington Nationals. This might be the perfect time for the Blue Jays to get them.

3. Getting Off to a Good Start on Nine-Game Road Trip Is a Must

John Schneider | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This is a rather big trip for Toronto. After three against the Brewers, they have three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then three against the Los Angeles Angels. As much as the Blue Jays are struggling, so is the rest of the division.

Milwaukee is coming in off five straight losses, two last week to the Boston Red Sox and then the Nationals sweep. A winning road trip would go a long way to turning things around to close out the month of April for the Blue Jays.