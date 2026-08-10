Blue Jays Have a Jameson Taillon Problem the Numbers Explain

Jameson Taillon is still throwing strikes at roughly the same rate as he always has. His pitches have retained last year’s velocity, and the vertical movement on his four-seam fastball remains intact.

Yet the Chicago Cubs chose to leave him out, and the Toronto Blue Jays inherited a starter who is being punished with a level of ferocity unlike anything he has experienced in his career.

Taillon still has velocity, but hitters are no longer stepping into the box with as many questions about what is coming. The 34-year-old right-hander has not lost the life on his pitches; he has lost the element of surprise over the plate.

When a command-oriented pitcher loses the ability to create uncertainty before the swing, precision can become his worst enemy.

The Collapse of the Pitching System

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At his best, Taillon operated like a chess player. He used the four-seamer up in the zone to elevate the hitter’s eyes, then finished with the changeup or curveball around the edges of the plate. That system forced opponents into off-balance swings.

Today, hitters know that his primary weapons are no longer what they once were. His four-seam fastball and cutter — which together account for 46% of his total pitches — have lost their situational aggression.

Instead of working around the corners, they are landing dangerously close to the middle of the plate. Opponents have stopped chasing pitches outside the zone.

The consequence on the field has been devastating. Taillon’s walk rate has climbed from an elite 5.2% in 2025 to a poor 8.4% this year. As he loses control of the count, Taillon is forced to throw hittable strikes in disadvantageous situations.

The combination of his four-seamer and cutter has become a feast: hitters have a .551 expected contact value against the fastball and a ridiculous .598 against the cutter, with a 20% barrel rate on those two pitches alone.

When a hitter no longer fears the deception, the damage shows up at the exact point of contact. Taillon has a 14.4% barrel rate, the worst mark in the major leagues.

A Repertoire With Nowhere to Hide

A secondary pitch only works if the fastball commands respect. Taillon’s sweeper still carries impressive individual numbers, generating whiffs on 32.6% of swings and even posting a pitch value in the league’s 88th percentile. But that weapon now exists in almost useless isolation.

At the same time, his two traditional change-of-pace pitches have collapsed. His changeup and curveball, which posted effectiveness values in the 87th and 97th percentiles, respectively, in 2025, have fallen to the 15th and 27th percentiles this season.

Without the changeup to deceive left-handed hitters or the curveball to disrupt right-handers’ timing, the sweeper has become a solitary weapon. Hitters adjust their approach and eliminate the need to guess. If the ball comes out with breaking action, they let it go or look for it down. If it comes out flat, they open their hips and drive it.

The change in his batted-ball profile confirms it. His ground-ball rate has fallen to the 11th percentile in the league (33.7%), while his fly-ball rate has climbed to 60.1%. A ball lifted with that much authority tends to leave the yard.

Jameson Taillon | Savant Baseball

In just 80 innings in 2026, Taillon has allowed a staggering 26 home runs, tied for the third-highest total in all of MLB. Of those homers, 61.5% have been no-doubters — balls that would have left the yard in all 30 major-league parks regardless of their dimensions.

And the damage has clear fingerprints in his repertoire: 18 of those 26 home runs have come against his four-seam fastball and cutter, turning his hard stuff into the league’s favorite target.

Major League Baseball can forgive a lack of raw velocity when a pitcher can still create uncertainty with his repertoire. A starter sitting around 92 mph can be effective if he can make hitters unsure of what is coming or where it will land. Taillon has lost some of that margin.

When the fastball and cutter show up too close to the middle of the plate and his breaking pitches no longer command the same respect, hitters have less to guess and more reasons to attack. That is where his velocity stops being enough.

All stats can be verified with Baseball Savant.