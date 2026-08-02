Blue Jays Trade for Jameson Taillon in First Significant Deadline Move

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, per a team announcement.

The deal is less of a deadline swing and more of a low-cost gamble on a veteran who is having a very disappointing 2026 season.

Jameson Taillon to Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago designated Taillon for assignment July 27 after he posted a 2-6 record and 5.92 ERA across 15 starts. He allowed 25 home runs in 76 innings, tied for the National League lead, while his 6.74 FIP ranked last among 131 pitchers with at least 70 innings. Those numbers explain why Toronto did not give up a huge return. But there is a reason Toronto is taking a swing on the veteran

Taillon posted a 3.45 ERA across 51 starts between 2024 and 2025. He ended last season with a 1.85 ERA over his final seven outings, then threw four scoreless innings in Chicago’s National League Wild Card Series clincher and helped it win an elimination game in the Division Series.

That version of Taillon would provide useful rotation depth, however, the current version is nowhere close to that pitcher.

Toronto is betting that a change of scenery and its pitching staff can bring back Tallion's previous form. He does not need to become a top-of-the-rotation starter. Providing dependable innings through the final two months would create value, particularly if the Blue Jays shake things up even more and trade Kevin Gausman or Shane Bieber before Monday’s deadline.