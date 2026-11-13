Blue Jays Hot Stove Roundup - Free Agent and Trade News, Rumors, and Analysis

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

According to Shi David of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays met Wednesday at the GM meetings in Las Vegas with representatives for Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm brings a combination of power, speed, and versatility and would most likely slot into Toronto's lineup at second base. He is coming off a somewhat down year and might take a short-term deal or one with opt-outs to rebuild his value.

MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi reports that 11 teams have engaged in discussions with Chisholm's representatives, with more in-depth meetings scheduled to begin next week.

One other factor that could make Chisholm more attractive than free-agent second baseman Brandon Lowe is that the Yankees did not make Chisholm a qualifying offer, so Toronto would not need to give up draft pick compensation.

Shi David also reports that Chisholm is open to a versatile defensive arrangement where he switches between multiple positions, including the outfield.

Tarik Skubal

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal speculated on "Foul Territory" that, with the uncertain labor situation, Tarik Skubal might be interested in a longer deal.

He noted the dynamic with Kyle Tucker, in which the Dodgers offered a 4-year deal with a higher AAV than Toronto's 10-year offer. He speculated that if the same dynamic played out this year with Skubal, the labor situation, including a potential salary cap, could work to Toronto's advantage.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, is telling teams the pitcher is not interested in a short-term deal, and the ante to get a seat at the high-stakes table for Skubal starts at $325M.

Rosenthal says the Blue Jays "have to be taken seriously" as a contender for Skubal. But can they land him after being the runner-up on Ohtani and Tucker?

Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Teruaki Sato

The Blue Jays are showing interest in Sato, but are far from alone. The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported that the Phillies are interested in Sato for a corner outfield spot.

The Athletic also reports that the Rangers have done extensive work on Sato, but are looking to keep their payroll relatively flat, so they would likely need to trade Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, or Corey Seager to clear space on the payroll.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Young confirmed they are willing to listen to offers on Seager. Seager could potentially be attractive to Toronto but has been on the injured list nine times since 2023 and the 32-year-old has 5 years and $155M remaining on his contract.

Other teams reported to be in on Sato include the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Padres.

CJ Abrams

One premier option might now be off the board for Toronto at shortstop.

The Athletic's Spencer Nasbaum reported that the Nationals are now inclined to keep Abrams for 2027 after listening to trade offers for most of the last year. Washington thinks it can contend for the postseason and that keeping the two-time All-Star improves their odds of doing so, noting it could still be blown away with an offer.

Ketel Marte

The Blue Jays have reportedly "checked in" on the Diamondbacks second baseman, per The Athletic's Mitch Bannon.

Marte has 10/5 rights, so he could refuse a trade, and the Blue Jays will need to make sure they are comfortable with Marte as a clubhouse fit after he went AWOL for the Diamondbacks game at Fenway Park on August 17th, which wasn't the first time he has let down his teammates.

The Diamondbacks are also asking a high price for Marte.

The easiest path to improving the #BlueJays offense is the outfield.



But the biggest swing could be an infield add. On Ketel Marte, and a 2nd offseason of #BlueJays interest in the 2B: https://t.co/H0VFoSQxoO — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2026

Relievers - A.J. Minter, Kevin Ginkel, Alex Vesia

Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays have interest in adding to their bullpen and have "checked in" on A.J. Minter. Other names that Toronto reportedly has at least some interest in include Kevin Ginkel and Alex Vesia.

The reliever market is pricey, especially with Adrian Morejon leading the pack, but even second-tier options like the ones above will be pricey. The Braves signed Evan Phillips to a 3-year, $35M contract yesterday despite pitching only 31.2 innings for the Dodgers in 2026.

With American League Reliever of the Year and All-MLB Team closer Louis Varland anchoring an already strong bullpen, relievers are likely to be Toronto's third priority after adding to the offense and bolstering the rotation.