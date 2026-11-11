Why Brandon Lowe Should Be Near the Top of Toronto's Offseason Wish List

The list of teams in the race for Brandon Lowe is long, and there is no surprise there. Lowe has been one of the most offensive second basemen over the last two seasons, leading the position with 87 home runs and a .228 isolated power, but what makes his rise even more interesting is that he had a considerable improvement in his defense during 2026, making a jump from the 1st to the 98th percentile in OAA to finish in the 96th percentile in Fielding.

Lowe is coming off hitting 35 home runs this season, his new career high, and he has been consistent in his power production, recording at least 21 home runs in each of his last four seasons, something he combined with his highest number of walks (62) since 2021.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to recent reports, the New York Yankees have also entered the conversation for Lowe, joining the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. Yes, all the teams in the American League East Division are after him! Although I lean toward thinking that, after he departs from the Rays, I don’t think his former team will make a big investment to bring him back.

Several predictions estimate that Lowe’s AAV could be close to $20 million, and most likely, at 32 years old, he will be trying to get a contract of at least three seasons that could be around $65-68 million.

Why should the Blue Jays be aggressive to get Lowe?

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, as a Blue Jay, you won't want one of the best offensive second basemen in the game to end up being an opponent, especially if that means strengthening divisional rivals such as the Yankees, Red Sox, or Orioles, where Lowe would also fit perfectly. The Yankees need to strengthen second base after letting Jazz Chisholm Jr. go to free agency and although they are still thinking about keeping Anthony Volpe as part of their plans, I don’t think he is the option they are really considering for 2027.

Lowe would fit perfectly there, greatly strengthening the left-handed profile of a Yankees lineup that was much more productive at home (they averaged a 120 wRC+ against left-handers), unlike the drop in OPS from .790 to .691 when they played on the road. There are also some rumors that could gain strength about Corey Seager’s departure from the Texas Rangers, and the Yankees have been mentioned as one of the main destinations.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For their part, the Red Sox would also take a big step if they manage to sign Lowe, who would fit perfectly at second base, although they have not lost the expectation of being able to solve their problems at shortstop, given Trevor Story’s decline in performance and his health problems in recent seasons. The Orioles are on a similar path, since one of their best prospects, Jackson Holliday, has not been able to establish himself offensively, with a line of just .229/.300/.354 and an 86 wRC+ over the last three seasons.

Alongside Gunnar Henderson, from whom a return to his 2023 level is also expected, who won the Silver Slugger Award, was named American League Rookie of the Year and finished eighth in the MVP voting, a combination with Lowe would transform Baltimore’s infield potential and give it a great offense.

So it is time for the Jays to be aggressive and make the three moves that should be priorities before the Dec. 1 lockout:

A starting pitcher who can strengthen the front end of the rotation alongside Dylan Cease, which could be among Freddy Peralta, Michael King and left-hander Trevor Rogers as the main options. An outfielder who provides power, preferably Seiya Suzuki, who is also on the Padres’ list of priorities. And take advantage of the benefit that adding a left-handed bat like Lowe would offer to strengthen the left side of the lineup, since the Blue Jays finished last in runs scored in MLB this year.