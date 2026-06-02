Blue Jays Infielder's Dominant Start Makes Him Obvious All-Star Front-Runner

By the end of the '25 season, the Toronto Blue Jays had experienced a breakout season from their utility man, Ernie Clement. It was by far his best season offensively, but by the end of the year he was actually in the running for a Gold Glove.

Now, after an absolutely dominant postseason run where he broke multiple records swinging the bat, he is propelling himself into not just a personal best type of year, but is on the path to what would be his first All-Star selection.

The All-Star game is slated for July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and Clement could represent Toronto as the second baseman for the American League if he passes through two phases of fan voting.

At this point, the only thing that could keep him off the roster is ironically his defense, as his five errors on the year are an eye sore. But offensively, he is easily the best all-around second baseman that the AL has to offer.

Clement's Rankings Amongst Fellow American League Second Basemen

Blue Jays Ernie Clement (22) hits a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The one piece of Clement's game that one could criticize Clement is missing is his ability to draw walks. But those people wouldn't have watched him hit much because all of his production comes from pitches outside of the zone, sometimes way outside.

So, no, he isn't sitting up there in drawn walks, but he is raking it in everywhere else.



*Note* These stats are amongst only the qualified 2B in the AL

68 Hits- 1st (only player over 60)

19 Doubles- 1st (leads all of the majors at any position)

5 Home Runs- 5th/6th/7th

22 RBI- 5th

.300 Batting Average- 1st (only player above .270)

.322 On-Base Percentage- 3rd

.449 Slugging Percentage- 1st (only player above .400)

.771 OPS- 1st (only player above.735)

ERNIE CLEMENT GETS THE JAYS ON THE BOARD 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gkiGGrbsWQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 26, 2026

Clearly, defense matters, and after last season, there isn't a person who doesn't know Clement is typically a menace in the infield. While that hasn't been the case thus far, his offensive game is making up for it.

The Blue Jays have been riddled with injuries to key players and slumps from others, so having him quietly dominating has been crucial to this team keeping its head above water. While personal accolades aren't what any player does this for, Clement seeing league-wide recognition is long overdue.

The All-Star Game is still a long way off, but every game matters, and if Clement keeps this up, he will be playing when the time comes.