Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman Sends Message to Toronto's Front Office Ahead of Deadline

One team with a lot of questions at the trade deadline is the Toronto Blue Jays. They enter Saturday's game with just two days and just over 48 hours left until the Aug. 3 trade deadline, 4.5 games behind the final American League wild-card spot. Reality is going to have to set in sooner or later.

If they end up selling at the deadline, there are some players other teams would be interested in and could get a decent return. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Blue Jays will move any players. The final two games against the St. Louis Cardinals at home will go a long way in determining their path on Monday afternoon.

There have been some names floated for players who could be moved, but one player, Jeff Hoffman, made it clear what he would like to see happen by 6 p.m. Monday regarding his future with Toronto.

Jeff Hoffman Sends Blue Jays Front Office a Clear Message

Jeff Hoffman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman, who was drafted by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft and ninth overall, is in his second season in Toronto. He had prior stops with the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies after being drafted and had a message for the front office before Monday.

“I want to be here and win with this group here,” Hoffman said, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

In 50 appearances this season, Hoffman is 6-7 out of the bullpen with a 4.02 ERA in 47 innings. He has a -0.2 WAR, but given how much bullpen help is needed throughout the league, he is someone who will generate some interest.

Hoffman also said what every team within striking distance of a postseason berth says nowadays: he believes in his team and nobody has given up on the season. That's all well and good, but sooner or later reality needs to set in and the writing on the wall says everything that everyone needs to come to grips with.

There haven't been any indications recently that the Blue Jays will turn things around and secure a playoff spot. They had a chance after the break, but they failed to capitalize. Now, just a year after being only 90 feet away from winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, Toronto appears to be heading toward missing the postseason in 2026.

Moves are likely going to be made by Monday's deadline; it's just a matter of how many and who Toronto decides to trade. Hoffman and the rest of the locker room can say they want to stay, but it's the nature of the business this time of the year that changes are going to happen, whether players want to believe it or not.